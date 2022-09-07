Online booking for laboratory services through Skip the Waiting Room launches 

CANADA, September 7 - Islanders who need laboratory services such as bloodwork at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital now have the option of booking these services online through SkiptheWaitingRoom.com.

The service will be expanded to the Prince County Hospital in September and to all community sites this Fall.

The new service will make it quicker and easier for people to find available appointments and schedule blood collection and specimen collection. Previously, these services could only be booked through a phone call.

“This booking service will allow patients to streamline their visits and book appointments easily. SkiptheWaitingRoom eases the time commitment and administrative burden of bloodwork appointments for patients and staff alike." - Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson

Patients will need a requisition form from a physician or nurse practitioner in order to schedule an appointment.

Appointments may still be made by telephone by calling the site where you intend to receive service.

“Over the past two years, Health PEI has worked closely with Skip the Waiting Room to offer a convenient platform for Islanders to book medical services, including vaccinations and COVID-19 tests,” said Corinne Rowswell, Chief Operating Officer for Health PEI. “Adding laboratory services to this list allow Islanders to conveniently book bloodwork through a platform many are familiar with.”

This commercialization project is an initiative of Health PEI and the Coordinated Accessible National (CAN) Health Network, a national partnership of leading health care operators committed to introducing Canadian companies into the health care system.

“Building on our success with walk-in clinics, vaccinations, and MRI appointment scheduling, we hope that this partnership with CAN Health and Health PEI on lab appointment scheduling,

serves as a platform to help us export our PEI-made technology abroad,” said Mark Richardson, CEO, Skip the Waiting Room

“The technology behind Skipthewaitingroom.com was developed right here in PEI. Canada has the talent and innovative solutions to solve some of the most pressing challenges in health care, and through projects like this one we are creating an environment for Canadian companies to scale not only across Canada, but globally,” said Dr. Dante Morra, Chair, CAN Health Network.

Funded by ACOA in the Atlantic provinces, CAN Health Network, has Edges in all four Atlantic provinces and is led by Horizon Health in New Brunswick.

About Coordinated Accessible National (CAN) Health Network

The CAN Health Network is a Canada-first approach to technology adoption. It helps break down barriers to scaling in the health-care system and provides an environment for companies to scale to their full potential. Currently operating in Ontario, Western and Atlantic Canada, the CAN Health Network was recently awarded $30 million by the Government of Canada as part of Budget 2022 to expand into Quebec, the Territories and with Indigenous Communities.

