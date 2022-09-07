Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics steps up cooperation with United Nations Development Programme

VIETNAM, September 7 -

HÀ NỘI — The Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the United Nations Development Programme in Vietnam (UNDP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation on Wednesday.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and Director of HCMA Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Xuân Thắng spoke highly of UNDP’s contributions to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development, especially green and sustainable development, personnel training, and enhancing role of female leaders in Việt Nam’s political system.

He expressed the hope that under the MoU, the UNDP will share knowledge and techniques with the academy, thus strengthening its capacity in training activities in order to serve Việt Nam’s socio-economic development in the coming time.

UNDP Resident Representative in Việt Nam Caitlin Wiesen affirmed that UNDP will participate in and implement the Strategic Framework for Sustainable Development Cooperation (CF) between the Government of Việt Nam and UNDP for the 2022-26 period, and the Country Programme for Việt Nam for 2022-26, including important areas such as economic transformation, climate change adaptation, and strengthening resilience to natural disasters.

She thanked the Vietnamese Government and agencies, and the HCMA in particular for their support and cooperation with UNDP, affirming that UNDP is always ready to accompany and support Việt Nam in building and implementing socio-economic development strategies and policies, and in training cooperation programmes of the academy.

UNDP Việt Nam will continue to promote cooperation with Việt Nam for the sustainable development of Việt Nam, she stressed.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Thắng presented the insignia "For the cause of training and fostering political theory" to Wiesen in recognition of her effective support for and cooperation with Việt Nam and HCMA during her tenure in the country. — VNS