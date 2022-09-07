Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,121 in the last 365 days.

Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics steps up cooperation with United Nations Development Programme

VIETNAM, September 7 -  

HÀ NỘI — The Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the United Nations Development Programme in Vietnam (UNDP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation on Wednesday.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and Director of HCMA Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Xuân Thắng spoke highly of UNDP’s contributions to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development, especially green and sustainable development, personnel training, and enhancing role of female leaders in Việt Nam’s political system.

He expressed the hope that under the MoU, the UNDP will share knowledge and techniques with the academy, thus strengthening its capacity in training activities in order to serve Việt Nam’s socio-economic development in the coming time. 

UNDP Resident Representative in Việt Nam Caitlin Wiesen affirmed that UNDP will participate in and implement the Strategic Framework for Sustainable Development Cooperation (CF) between the Government of Việt Nam and UNDP for the 2022-26 period, and the Country Programme for Việt Nam for 2022-26, including important areas such as economic transformation, climate change adaptation, and strengthening resilience to natural disasters.

She thanked the Vietnamese Government and agencies, and the HCMA in particular for their support and cooperation with UNDP, affirming that UNDP is always ready to accompany and support Việt Nam in building and implementing socio-economic development strategies and policies, and in training cooperation programmes of the academy. 

UNDP Việt Nam will continue to promote cooperation with Việt Nam for the sustainable development of Việt Nam, she stressed.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Thắng presented the insignia "For the cause of training and fostering political theory" to Wiesen in recognition of her effective support for and cooperation with Việt Nam and HCMA during her tenure in the country. — VNS

 

You just read:

Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics steps up cooperation with United Nations Development Programme

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.