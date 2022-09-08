Conference held on why underserved communities seem to have more drug problems than other areas and what can be done

Panel of experts talking about the overdose crisis: Tina Whitlow, Dr. Warees Majeed, Gail Avent, and Daren Hester (l-r) all discussing hopelessness at the root of drug abuse. Gail Avent Director Total Family Care speaking.

Daren Hester, Victory Housing and a Veteran Marine, pointing out that low-income housing, while needed, creates a shared feeling of hopelessness in the community.

Speakers from the event on drug overdoses in underserved communities. Dr. Warees Majeed, Tina Whitlow, Gail Avent, and Daren Hester