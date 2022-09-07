Paramount+ is Now Available to Walmart+ Members

A Paramount+ Essential Plan is now a part of every Walmart+ membership – at no additional cost

Starting today, Walmart+ members can press play on the most anticipated benefit yet – a Paramount+ Essential subscription at no extra cost. With the launch of the Paramount+ offering, Walmart+ members will be able to stream the hottest originals and movies on Paramount+, including "Halo" the series, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds", the "Yellowstone'' prequel "1883", "Sonic The Hedgehog," and "The Good Fight", which returns Sept. 8 for the sixth and final season.

"Today's kickoff marks a brand-new chapter for Walmart+ and the possibilities available for our existing and new members," said Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+. "It's pretty simple for us – our Walmart+ members asked for a streaming benefit, and we absolutely delivered with Paramount+. This is just one more example of how Walmart+ can add value to our members lives day after day."

The addition of a Paramount+ subscription comes at a time when the seasons are changing, and backyard barbeques are giving way to living room tailgates and family movie nights. Walmart+ subscribers will have access to thousands of iconic episodes, popular films and live sporting events, including championship games. From beloved franchises such as "SpongeBob SquarePants" and "Star Trek" to popular movies such as "Secret Headquarters," Paramount+ is a premium streaming destination for the whole family.

This fall, members will also be treated to the premiere and return of highly anticipated Paramount+ exclusives such as "Transformers: Earthspark", "Tulsa King," "On the Come Up," and "SEAL Team."

Here's how it works. Walmart+ members will simply:

Login: New and returning members will create an account or login to their Walmart+ account on Walmart.com or in the Walmart app.

Create: Members will create a Paramount+ account.

Stream: Discover popular movies and series and start streaming.

"We are incredibly excited to officially offer the unrivaled Paramount+ entertainment portfolio to Walmart+ members today," said Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer, Paramount Streaming. "By bundling Paramount+ in the Walmart+ membership program we are able to further broaden the reach of Paramount+ to connect fans who have been shopping our brands at Walmart for years with the content they love to stream."

Walmart+ will remain $98 a year or $12.95 a month and include the Paramount+ Essential Plan subscription - an added $59 value. Walmart+ is reaching customers in every aspect of their daily lives. From putting dinner on the table, to the songs they listen to, and making sure gas is at a discount so that people can afford to get where they need to go.

For more information about how to become a Walmart+ member, please visit walmart.com/plus.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. WMT helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/Walmart.

About Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world's biggest and most popular soccer leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream CBS News Streaming Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms.

