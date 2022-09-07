Submit Release
Owens & Minor to Participate in the 2022 Baird Global Healthcare Conference

Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI announced today that executive management will present at the 2022 Baird Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13 at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Please visit the investor relations page of the Owens & Minor website available at investors.owens-minor.com/events-presentations/ at least ten minutes in advance to view a live webcast of the presentation. A replay of the webcast can be accessed following the presentation at the link provided above.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company integrating product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. Owens & Minor drives visibility, control and efficiency for patients, providers and healthcare professionals across the supply chain with proprietary technology and solutions, an extensive product portfolio, an Americas-based manufacturing footprint for personal protective equipment (PPE) and surgical products, as well as a robust portfolio of products and services for patients managing chronic and acute conditions in the home setting. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Va., Owens & Minor is a 140-year-old company powered by more than 20,000 global teammates. Learn more at https://www.owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

