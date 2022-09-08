Home Care Association of America Announces 2022 Caregiver of the Year Award Finalists
As the need for caregivers grows rapidly, HCAOA honors the service of home care professionals. These 14 caregivers exemplify the best in the industry.WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) announced the finalists for the 2022 Caregiver of the Year Award.
This national award honors in-home caregivers for their dedication to caring for seniors, people with disabilities, and children with complex medical conditions in their own homes. A record number of nominations – more than 300—were submitted by home care agencies from across the country.
The winner will be announced next week and recognized during the 2022 HCAOA Annual Leadership Conference, September 17-19.
The 2022 HCAOA Caregiver of the Year Award Finalists are:
- Artis Baker of BAYADA Home Health Care, Wilmington, DE
- Anice Browning of Right at Home, Little Rock, AR
- Paula Candler of BAYADA Home Health Care, Greensboro, NC
- Lourdes Garcia De Fernandez of BAYADA Home Health Care, Camden, NJ
- Bill Glover of Home Instead, Charleston, SC
- Luis Guzman of ComForCare, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
- Lilly Gyamfi of Assisting Hands Home Care, Bethesda, MD
- Jacqueline Holton of Village Caregiving, Barboursville, WV
- Vodrick Morrison of Right at Home, San Antonio, TX
- Lynn Skidmore of Visiting Angels, Cameron Park, CA
- Darla Smith of ComForCare, Henderson, NV
- Katrice Turner of Absolute Companion Care, Monkton, MD
- Josefina Vidanes of Custom Home Care, Chicago, IL
Learn more about these praiseworthy individuals and the valuable contributions that make them the best of the best in home care here.
“The contributions caregivers make to the lives of seniors and people with disabilities are immeasurable,” said Vicki Hoak, HCAOA CEO. “Home care aides provide safety, independence, and relief for clients and their families. With our country’s growing life expectancy and quickly aging population, the demand for care at home continues to grow. HCAOA is committed to supporting the caregiving workforce, ensuring they have the training they need and the recognition they deserve.”
The award is sponsored by American Advisors Group (AAG), a national leader in home equity solutions. www.aag.com
About HCAOA
Founded in 2002, the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is the unified voice of the home care industry, strengthening members through advocacy, education, and research. HCAOA represents more than 4,000 agencies that employ more than 1 million caregivers across the United States. www.hcaoa.org
Rachel Edwards
Home Care Association of America
+1 202-519-2965
rachel@hcaoa.org
