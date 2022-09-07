Advocate, Philanthropist and Educator, Lorenza Lombana, Explores Ways that We Can All Help End Human Trafficking

Lorenza Lombana believes that one of the best ways to beat human trafficking is to make everyone an ambassador against human trafficking

UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 -- Lorenza Lombana, a staunch anti-trafficking crusader, believes that one of the best ways to beat human trafficking is to make everyone an ambassador against human trafficking, themselves. Lombana believes that by following the steps below, many more people can help fight trafficking and make this evil practice harder for those hellbent on doing it.

Among the steps Lombana believes can be taken to make everyone an active participant in fighting trafficking is for people to start educating themselves on the early indicators of the abuse of power. Since this knowledge can readily be acquired on the TIP website, there is no reason why everyone should not be in a position to be in the know. If this knowledge is available to everyone, Lombana believes cases of trafficking can drop by a considerable margin. That’s because potential cases would be discovered early, and action against them taken immediately.

Lombana also believes that all businesses are tasked with creating awareness of the numbers to call if they notice a potential trafficking case. It is everyone’s problem. While 911 is quite adequate, Lombana believes that if a lot more people are aware of the National Human Trafficking Hotline (1-888-373-7888), it would be a lot more difficult for traffickers to do business. Lombana believes that there needs to be a virtual space where local, state level and federal agencies along with all affiliate 501(c)(3) are readily found together. Even more so, this data should be internationally recognized and available in several languages. Lombana states that, at the moment, although there are sites to connect some of these agencies none are nationally or internationally recognized. Without everyone being connected, Lombana states that a great disservice is being done to combat this cause.

Lombana further adds that the general population can help end trafficking by being more conscious of the products they buy every day. She believes that no business can exist without a demand. As such, removing the demand for goods produced using trafficked and technically enslaved humans can make the whole business irrelevant.

So, how do you know where the products you buy come from? Lombana believes this can be done by creating more awareness about various tools for tracing products in the supply chain. One of the tools that Lombana believes can help eliminate the demand for products made using forced labor is ResponsibleSourcingToo.Org. She also believes greater awareness about the Department of Labor’s List of products made under forced labor can go a long way in eliminating the vice.

Lombana also believes that citizens can do more to lobby politicians for laws that can make trafficking more difficult and offenses punishable by longer sentences for those caught perpetrating in it. Since elected officials have a duty to listen to their electorate, mobilization to lobby for stricter laws is an option Lombana sees as quite effective long term. This issue is one that both aisles can agree needs to be addressed, and fast.

Lombana also advocates for the adoption of victim’s services similar to the already existing Veterans Commission. Lombana states that without staffing of this magnitude, especially publically funded, we are all at a losing battle as far as helping survivors getting reestablished into society. She further adds that areas that are often overlooked include resume and reputation building, disability services, financial literacy, family/divorce legal aid, and obtaining service and emotional support animals to name a few. Furthermore, Lombana strongly urges that there is a crisis level need of private investigators and trained job placement case managers since their roles are crucial to the arsenal of counselors and healthcare workers aiding in the recovery process.

Ultimately, Lombana argues that there is not enough recruitment of survivors available to help fight this cause. She vocalizes that the well intentioned efforts of ministry, peer support, and item donations can only do so much. Oftentimes, Lombana explains those services are figuratively like “putting bandaids on major wounds”. She adds that often individuals in these situations are not met with others they can relate to or understand their demographic. Lombana states that if the world is not staffing survivors to help end this crisis it will only keep growing. Survivors’ voices need to be heard first and foremost.

Lorenza Lombana is a bilingual teacher by day and a humanitarian in her after hours. She had started this path by donating her time and resources to both child advocacy and animal rescue causes in the past decade. Lombana had realized that the fight to end human trafficking has an overarching presence in hand with other issues including domestic violence, sexual abuse, substance dependency, incarceration, child abuse, and most areas of need overall.

Lombana has focused on her family and teaching elementary school for the last 3-years, and she loves every moment of it. The kids love Lombana’s teaching style, which has a lot to do with her educational background. Lombana is a liberal arts graduate from the University of St. Thomas, located in Houston, Texas. It is one of the few universities in the country that offer Dual Language immersion studies for which she was a Dean’s list recipient in 2016. Besides having studied at one of the best universities for her career path, Lombana also credits her success to her love for the administrative jobs she has had and the interpersonal experience she gained with her international upbringing and travels. Besides her stellar career as a teacher and mother, Lombana never misses an opportunity to participate in courses that she believes can change society for the better. The fight against human trafficking is a matter that hits close to home having dealt with the aftermath personally and professionally. She attributes her knowledge in this area to her involvement with the Anti-Trafficking Alliance and the Texas Counter Trafficking Initiative which she still holds in high esteem and dear to her heart. Lombana has also been involved with various other political activism since 2018. Lombana continues to push for society to bring human trafficking to a complete halt. She is currently setting her sights on private investigations and working closer with children at risk.