South Korea ECG Market | Type, Material, Application, Growth Opportunity and Industry Vertical 2025

The market revenue for the South Korea ECG market is expected to increase steadily over the next four to five years.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "South Korea ECG Market by Product, Lead, and End user: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025",the market was valued at $2.99 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $7.69 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Electrocardiograph (ECG) devices are used to record the heart activities through electric signals. These devices are amplified on the ECG monitor. These are essentially adopted across various medical set-ups to diagnose different types of heart diseases and arrhythmias in people; thereby, assisting the appropriate therapy for patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases (CVD).

The Holter monitor segment is anticipated to experience growth amongst the other ECG types owing to the portability and compactness of these monitors. These monitors can be worn for longer periods of time. Also, their usage does not affect the daily activities as opposed to other ECG devices. The market for Holter monitors and other ECG devices is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period owing to the rise in geriatric population, increase in awareness of cardiac disorders, and surge in adoption of over-the-counter (OTC) ECG devices in South Korea.

Major Key Players -

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players. The list of players profiled in the report include GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Bionet Co., Ltd., Hill Rom Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mediana Co., Ltd., Medtronic Plc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation, OSI Systems, Inc., Schiller AG, CardioComm Solutions, Inc., AlivCor, Inc., Qardio, Inc., Omron Healthcare Europe B.V., and Beijing Choice Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (ChoiceMMed). The other players involved in the value chain analysis (but not included in the report) are Trismed Co., Ltd., Medtronic Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Midmark Corporation, and Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.

Key Findings of the ECG Market:

Based on product, the resting ECG segment accounted for approximately half of the market share in 2017.

Based on end user, the home settings & ambulatory surgical center segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on lead, the 3-6 lead ECGs segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

Based on lead, the hospitals and clinics segment contributed to two-thirds of the market share in 2017.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.