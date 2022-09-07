Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. (ADHI) Secures Agreement to Acquire Large Datacenter Campus in Texas

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TX, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ADHI) (the “Company”) announced that it secured an agreement through its investment affiliate to acquire one of the most secure and expansive datacenter campuses in the United States. The Company partnered with the founders of Last Mile Energy, a leading energy investment manager, to form and capitalize, Convergence Infrastructure Partners, a digital infrastructure focused investment platform concentrated on both acquiring and developing assets with specific attributes relative to expansive power capacity and carrier connectivity.

The 50-acre operational datacenter campus is comprised of a four-story office building, a two-story subterranean datacenter as well as an additional 100,000 square feet of datacenter facility immediately ready to receive approximately 15 Megawatts of power capacity. Future phases will include the development of incremental power on 30 contiguous acres of included land utilizing clean energy technologies available to the site.

Ryan Messer, CEO of Arsenal, said “Datacenters are among the most highly coveted assets in the digital infrastructure space, and we are proud to make this acquisition a foundational asset for the Company as it will be a true flagship location. This property would be difficult to replicate and has significant upside potential. Additionally, we have the team and foundational plan to execute the development plan to create significant value for shareholders.”

This asset acquisition underpins the Company’s strategy to remain focused on developing hybrid power solutions to expand existing datacenter facilities to support the continued growth in the digital infrastructure sector. The Company is focused on repositioning assets which support clean energy initiatives and grid stabilization while expanding with the evolving datacenter footprint. Upon the closing of the acquisition, subject to finalizing the capital structure of the private debt and equity raise, Arsenal will participate in the success of the development of the project.

In June of this year, the Company received FINRA approval for several key items related to corporate action. The Company, in alignment with its renewed vision, has completed its name and symbol change to Arsenal Digital Holdings Inc and ADHI respectively. The Company has also completed a share consolidation with a view to become fully reporting and up-list to a larger exchange.

The Company also executed a small capital raise to fund its initial working capital requirements. The Company raised and issued equity priced at a multiple of where the Company trades today. This initial tranche of capital is sufficient to evaluate suitable assets that align with its mission to develop and control critical power and infrastructure assets.

Mr. Messer went on to state “In the coming months, we will look to expand the Board of Directors and deepen the bench with experienced executives in the power and datacenter space. Moving forward the Company will continue to focus on evaluating additional strategic opportunities, rounding out corporate governance objectives and executing on our initiatives to generate value for shareholders.”

About Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc.

Arsenal Digital Holdings is a critical power and digital infrastructure holding company. Headquartered in Houston, Texas with key offices in Atlanta, Georgia. Arsenal delivers the convergence of resilient fast-track power and critical infrastructure assets to secure and protect data. Arsenal’s acquisition approach is to reposition underutilized digital infrastructure assets while layering in power monetization strategies for the benefit of its stakeholders. For more information, visit: www.arsenaldigital.io . Twitter @Arsenal_ADHI

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this current report. The Company is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and the Company does not intend to do so.

Contact:

Ryan Messer, CEO

Phone: 832-331-8906

messer@arsenaldigital.io



