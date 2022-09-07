Celestica Releases its 2021 Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) (TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report.



The report demonstrates Celestica’s commitment to fostering a company-wide culture of sustainability focused on supporting people, the planet and the communities in which it operates. Prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core Option, Celestica’s 2021 Sustainability Report can be viewed at www.celestica.com/sustainability-report .

“Every day at Celestica we hold ourselves accountable for building a sustainable future for the next generation,” said Robert Ellis, Senior Vice President, Sustainability, and Chief Legal Officer, Celestica. “In 2021, we implemented a wide spectrum of programs and initiatives with an emphasis on sound Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Our success would not be possible without our employees who drive positive change every day, and embed sustainability into everything we do.”

Highlights from Celestica’s 2021 Sustainability Report include:

Environmental:

Decreasing Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 63% from our 2018 baseline year.

Achieving a waste diversion rate of 85.6%.

Averting 72,000 metric tonnes of CO2e through renewable energy projects.



Social:

Launching four Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) supporting diversity and inclusion.

Launching global diversity and inclusion training with a completion rate of 100% for senior leadership and 96% for all employees covering topics of diversity benefits for all, microaggressions and managing biases.

Volunteering over 19,000 working hours in local communities and over 155,000 hours since 2015.

Logging over 2,200,000 training hours in 2021.

Governance:

Strengthening our governance position by expanding our ESG practices throughout the business.

Enhancing our own reporting to include our first Communication on Progress for the United Nations Global Compact.

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, and Capital Equipment to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

