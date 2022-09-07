AMREP Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
/EIN News/ -- HAVERTOWN, Pa., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $1,912,000, or $0.36 per diluted share, for its 2023 fiscal first quarter ended July 31, 2022 compared to net income of $1,637,000, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. Revenues were $11,232,000 for the first quarter of 2023 and $10,507,000 for the first quarter of 2022.
More information about the Company’s financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three Months Ended July 31,
|2022
|2021
|Revenues
|$
|11,232,000
|$
|10,507,000
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,912,000
|$
|1,637,000
|Income (loss) per share – basic
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.22
|Income (loss) per share – diluted
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.22
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic
|5,274,000
|7,346,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
|5,296,000
|7,373,000
|CONTACT:
|Adrienne M. Uleau
|Vice President, Finance and Accounting
|(610) 487-0907