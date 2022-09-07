U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market | Analysis by Growth, Size, Application, Demands and Business Outlook 2020-2027

The COVID-19 impact on the U.S. Advanced wound care market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market by Product, Application, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the U.S. Advanced Wound Care market Size was valued at $3.35 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.97 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027. The chronic wounds segment accounted for more than two-third of the total advanced wound care market share in 2019.

Advanced wound care include products that are used to treat chronic and acute wounds such as burns, ulcers, and postoperative wounds. Advanced wound care products such as hydrogels, hydrocolloids, film & foam dressings, and alginates keep wounds hydrated to facilitate rapid healing. Advanced wound care products provide solutions to patients suffering from chronic wounds by offering them reasonably priced and readily accessible products. Moreover, the report covers information on therapy devices, such as negative pressure wound therapies (NPWT), oxygen & hyperbaric oxygen equipment, electromagnetic therapy devices, electrical stimulation devices, and pressure relief devices.

Active wound care products are more commonly used in advanced wound care because they stimulate new tissue growth, control infection and pain, and help deliver nutrients to wounds. These products contain substances ranging from relatively low-tech collagen to high-tech artificial growth factors that speed up the wound healing process. Therefore, it is expected that advanced wound care products will be increasingly adopted due to the increasing number of plastic surgery procedures. Conversely, the high cost of advanced wound care products is expected to act as a problem in the market. However, the focus on advanced treatment protocols is expected to open new avenues for the expansion of the US advanced wound care market.

The use of advanced wound care products such as hydrocarbons, hydrogels, film and foam dressings, and alginates is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity. These products increase demand in the medical environment by maintaining a constant temperature around the wound, facilitating oxygen flow, relieving pain during dressing changes, and protecting the wound from infection. In addition, increased acceptance of evidence-based treatments for chronic wounds, problems associated with traditional wound repair methods, and efforts to reduce hospital stays are among the most important factors in the United States to reduce health care costs. Fueling the growth of the advanced wound care market.

Major Key Players -

This report is a complete analysis of prominent players in the advanced wound care market in the United States, 3M Inc., Adynxx, Inc. , Braun Mersungn AG, Coloplast A/S, Convatec GROP PLC, Essition AB (BSN Medical (BSN MEDICAL). , Organization Holdings Inc. And Smith & New Plc. Among the other players in the price chain (profiles in the report) Paul Hartmann, Biosysss Human, Cinetic Concept, Inc. Mimedx group.

By application, the chronic wounds segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the U.S. advanced wound care market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of postoperative surgical wounds and surge in geriatric population. In addition, rise in awareness toward advanced wound care & improved diagnosis and technological advancements in advanced wound care products are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for market expansion in the future.

Key Findings Of The Study

By product, the active wound care segment is expected to experience rapid growth, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027.

By application, the chronic wounds segment dominated the U.S. advanced wound care market in 2019 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

Depending on end user, the hospitals segment held more than 50% of the U.S. advanced wound care market in 2019, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By skin substitutes, the allografts segment held the major share in the market in 2019, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Depending on acute wounds, the surgical wounds segment is a lucrative segment that is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

