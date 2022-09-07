BodyGuardz Unveils Next-Level Protection Designed for iPhone 14

Motus provides highly advanced protection with the most sustainable material available

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz , the leader in mobile device protection made from sustainable materials, today unveiled Motus, its latest innovation designed for iPhone 14.



This year’s iPhone is expected to be one of the most sophisticated pieces of technology in the world. BodyGuardz is changing the device protection landscape once again with Motus , a low profile case with multi-layer device protection that showcases a functional clip that attaches to belts or straps, holds numerous credits cards or cash, and even stands on end for more effective video calls.

“For BodyGuardz, sustainability means finding ways throughout the entire organization to create more sustainable products and a more sustainable industry,” said Kirk Feller, CEO of BodyGuardz. “Our team hand selects sophisticated bioplastics and certified recycled materials that do not sacrifice any amount of device protection.”

As a result, BodyGuardz is the first mobile device protection manufacturer to be awarded the Green Product Mark from TUV Rheinland, a world leader in product quality and sustainability certifications. Not only will users have peace of mind that their phone is protected by the best technology, they’ll know that it was constructed with the most sustainable material available on the market.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking the image or link below.

Motus product features include:

Reinforced with a stainless steel clip for drop protection

Covered ports to keep out dust and impurities

Hands-free, easy phone access with exclusive Quick Draw Clip

PureGuard™ treatment resists microbial growth

MagSafe compatible

Made from 50% certified recycled material

Additional BodyGuardz products made for iPhone 14 include:

Ace Pro MagSafe: Built-in MagSafe ring plus all Ace Pro features

Built-in MagSafe ring plus all Ace Pro features Ace Pro: Slim and lightweight with a 14-ft drop rating

Slim and lightweight with a 14-ft drop rating Carve MagSafe: Built-in MagSafe ring with all the existing Carve features

Built-in MagSafe ring with all the existing Carve features Carve: Sculpted edges, responsive buttons, and ultra-thin profile

Sculpted edges, responsive buttons, and ultra-thin profile Solitude: Beveled, ergonomic edges, easy press buttons, sound-enhancing

Beveled, ergonomic edges, easy press buttons, sound-enhancing Pure 3: 5X strength of screen alone, 30% recycled glass, Green Product Mark certification from TUV Rheinland.

5X strength of screen alone, 30% recycled glass, Green Product Mark certification from TUV Rheinland. Pure 3 EyeGuard: Blue light filter with certified retina protection

Blue light filter with certified retina protection Pure 3 Privacy: Hides your screen when viewed from the side, plus all the features of Pure 3

Hides your screen when viewed from the side, plus all the features of Pure 3 Eco PRTX: The world’s first Green Product Mark certified screen protector with shatterproof synthetic glass

The world’s first Green Product Mark certified screen protector with shatterproof synthetic glass Pure: One of the world’s first tempered glass, impact-resistant screen protector

For more information on BodyGuardz, its products, and its commitment to sustainability, visit BodyGuardz.com .

About BGZ Brands

BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” What began as a small line of screen protectors for a limited number of devices has grown into a powerhouse company behind three distinct mobile accessory brands—BodyGuardz (www.bodyguardz.com), Lander (www.lander.com) and MOXYO (www.moxyo.com). For more information, visit BGZ brands (www.bgzbrands.com).