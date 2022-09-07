Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,410 in the last 365 days.

Live Oak Bank to Expand Workforce to Support Its Mission to Be America’s Small Business Bank

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bank commits to adding 204 jobs over the next five years and investing $25 million in campus expansions thanks in part to three investment grants given by the State of North Carolina, New Hanover County and the city of Wilmington.

The state and local grants, totaling more than $2 million, are expected to be received over 5 to 12 years.

Live Oak intends to hire employees with an average salary of more than $101,000. Newly created positions will include analysts, underwriters, lending staff, technology managers, information security professionals and other personnel. This creates more than $20 million in annual payroll impact for the region.

“Live Oak Bank is proud to call Wilmington home. With more than 900 employees working toward our mission to be America’s small business bank, we are grateful for the support of local, county and state officials for powerful capital investments that will help grow fintech jobs in our community and bring hundreds of dedicated Live Oakers to our campus,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan, III.

The investment grants include:

  • NC Job Development Investment Grant: $1,539,750
  • New Hanover County Investment Grant: $300,000
  • City of Wilmington Investment Grant: $200,000

In addition, Live Oak plans to expand its Wilmington campus and break ground on its fourth employee building later this year. Live Oak selected LS3P architects to design the building, along with builders Monteith Construction and Swinerton as the commercial construction companies.

About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com

Contact:
Claire Parker | SVP Corporate Communications
Media Relations
910.597.1592

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Live Oak Bank to Expand Workforce to Support Its Mission to Be America’s Small Business Bank

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.