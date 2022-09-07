Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,528 in the last 365 days.

Great Elm Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Group, Inc. (“we,” “us,” “our,” “GEG,” or “Great Elm”), (NASDAQ: GEG), today announced plans to release results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2022, on Monday, September 12, 2022, after the closing of the stock market.

Company to Host Conference Call & Webcast
Great Elm will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing + 1 (888) 440-4537; international callers should dial 1 (646) 960-0669. Participants should enter the Conference ID 2595129 when asked.

For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the conference call, please visit: https://www.greatelmgroup.com/events-and-presentations.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/453046330.

About Great Elm Group, Inc.
Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) is a publicly-traded holding company that is building a business across two operating verticals: investment management and operating companies. Great Elm Group, Inc.’s website can be found at www.greatelmgroup.com.

Media & Investor Contact:
Michael Kim
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Great Elm Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.