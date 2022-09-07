Wabash Introduces Acutherm Sub-Brand for Intelligent Thermal Management

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today introduced Wabash Acutherm™, a new portfolio of solutions designed for intelligent thermal management.

Wabash Acutherm thermal solutions provide enhanced levels of thermal efficiency and management for both hot and cold applications. With superior thermal capability and structural integrity, temperature states can be maintained regardless of application or environmental conditions.

“Wabash Acutherm is a testament of our commitment to meeting the demands of the cold chain market, as well as other areas of transportation where temperature control is critical to food safety and consumer health,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Yeagy. “We’re keeping a close pulse on the evolving needs of our customers for superior thermal solutions that deliver versatility and, ultimately, operational and financial benefits.”

Currently, this product line consists of Wabash Acutherm refrigerated van trailers with EcoNex™ Technology, Acutherm refrigerated freight delivery bodies, Acutherm refrigerated freight delivery bodies with EcoNex Technology, Acutherm sanitary tank trailers and Acutherm refrigerated cargo van inserts. The company expects to add more thermal solutions under the Acutherm sub-brand in the future.

Wabash Acutherm solutions maintain desired temperature state regardless of application or environmental conditions. Whether you need to keep hot things hot or cold things cold, Wabash Acutherm ensures thermal consistency over time. Importantly, Wabash Acutherm solutions with EcoNex Technology take this performance to the next level, providing superior sustainability benefits. Their lighter weight, thermal advantages and insulative benefits do not require sacrifice in structural integrity—making ideal substitutes for thermal products constructed with traditional materials such as steel, aluminum and wood.

Wabash Acutherm’s debut follows the company’s expansion of EcoNex Technology production at its Little Falls, Minn., facility earlier this month, which includes a $20 million investment and more than 200 new jobs by the end of 2023.

Customers can learn more about Wabash Acutherm solutions at onewabash.com.

As the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.

