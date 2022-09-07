GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS, NCRF BLACK COLLEGE EXPO PARTNER TO PROVIDE 6 SCHOLARSHIPS TO BAY AREA STUDENTS ATTENDING HBCUs
DIAMOND BAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation and its trademark program Black College Expo™ has formed a partnership with the Golden State Warriors to support students attending historically black colleges and universities HBCUs. Executive members of the Golden State Warriors attended the annual Oakland Black College Expo this past February and handed out Warrior swag bags to student attendees.
“We have watched the work of NCRF and their commitment to helping students succeed, so we had to get involved and partner with NCRF and Black College Expo™,” says A’yanna Moody, senior director of Social Impact for Golden State Warriors.
This partnership is an ongoing commitment to address low resource marginalized students who are in need of financial support to attend college. NCRF’s program Black College Expo™ highlights (HBCUs) and their rich history and commitment to educating Black students since 1837 due to black people not being allowed to attend college.
“We are excited to partner with an organization like the Warriors, especially knowing that they are committed to changing trajectories of Black and Brown students by providing support to help students attend college,” says Dr. Theresa Price, CEO and founder of NCRF and Black College Expo™.
“NCRF and Golden State Warriors both agree this is the beginning of something special which will increase enrollment to college and support to HBCUs,” Dr. Price added.
For more information, sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100, or email info@ncrfoundation.org
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
joan@ncrfoundation.org