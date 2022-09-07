HIV Drugs Market | Revenue, Global Sales, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2027

The growth of the global HIV drugs market is attributed to increase in number of patients suffering from HIV/AIDS.

The global HIV drugs market accounted for $30.89 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $36.49 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is one of the most challenging infectious diseases that affected around 39.6 million people globally by the end of 2018, according to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS). Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) drugs are used for the treatment of HIV as they prevent the growth of the HIV virus.

The North America and Europe markets hold larger share in the HIV drugs market due to the rising cases of HIV-infected people and the presence of top pharmaceutical companies in these regions. Moreover, the well-established healthcare systems in these regions leading to higher diagnosis & treatment rate is one of the major reasons for the higher share of North America and Europe in the global HIV drugs market.

Major Key Players -

Key players in this market have adopted new product launch as the preferred strategy to expand their business. The key players profiled in this report include Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., GalaxoSmithKline plc. AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Cipla Limited.

On the basis of region, the overall market in North America is expected to account for nearly half of the total market share in 2019 and maintain this dominance through 2027. From 2020 to 2027. The other two regions analyzed in the report are LAMEA and Europe.

Key findings of the study -

North America accounted for 48.40% market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain this trend over the forecast period.

On the basis of medication class, the multi-class combination drugs segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The Asia-Pacific HIV drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

