News Release - Suspicious fire, Leicester, VT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5002786

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. James Wright

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/04/22, 2220 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1691 US Route 7, Leicester

VIOLATION: Suspicious Fire Investigation

ACCUSED: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/04/22 at approximately 2220 hours, Troopers received a third party report concerning a domestic disturbance taking place at 1691 US Route 7 in Leicester, VT. Troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to the scene to check on the residence and any involved parties. Upon arrival Troopers found the residence to be partially ingulfed in flames. Troopers quickly tried to extinguish the fire as they checked the building for any occupants that may have still been inside. The Leicester Fire Department was contacted and responded to extinguish the fire. The residence was found to have been unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Unit was contacted to conduct and Origin and Cause investigation for this fire. Detectives from the Vermont State Police and Investigators from the Division of Fire Safety responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of this fire. During the investigation investigators learned a male and female had been inside the residence prior to the fire. An altercation between the two subjects occurred and the female fled the residence leaving the male behind. Information also revealed the male had left the residence shortly after the female but returned to the residence shortly after. The male again left the residence just prior to the Troopers arrival .

This fire is currently under investigation and is considered suspicious. Anyone with information concerning this fire is asked to contact Det. Sgt. James Wright of the Vermont State Police.

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Det. Sergeant Jamie Wright

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop B – West

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421

Fax: 802-442-3263

Email: james.wright@vermont.gov

