Former Rodeo Queen and Social Media Star Rae Solomon Uplifts and Unites With Latest Single “Never Met a Stranger”

Influencer and Country Artist Rae Solomon Amasses Over 750 Million Views. Brand New Single “Never Met a Stranger” Hits #1 on iHeart Radio’s aBreak Music Charts.NASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today ahead of her brand-new studio album award-winning Country artist and social media influencer, Rae Solomon shares its latest preview with the uplifting and emotionally charged single, “Never Met a Stranger.” Currently sitting at the #1 position on iHeart Radio’s aBreak Music Charts, the new single has already taken off to soaring heights with no signs of slowing down. Produced by Jim Kauffman, “Never Met a Stranger” was co-written by Solomon, Taylor Watson, and Jon Stoddard.
During some of the world’s most isolating and divisive times, “Never Met a Stranger” was written as a call for unity and understanding. “The only thing that will pull us out of the darkness we are in is to come to each other with love, compassion, and an open heart,” says Solomon. “I hope that ‘Never Met a Stranger’ is a reminder to stop fighting over imaginary lines and to focus on all the things we have in common rather than what separates us.”
The track opens with gritty, southern-tinged electric guitars as Solomon’s strong, rock-infused vocals set the stage for the singer’s passionate plea for harmony as she sings, “We’re all dealing with the same weather. All just trying to make the hard days better. In a world of black and white. We all bleed red together.” The songstress urges the listener not to give into fear, but to choose love instead as the chorus proclaims, “The news tells us we’re all in danger. To lock your doors in fear of your neighbor. That hate will be our only savior. But I’ve never met a stranger.”
Listen to “Never Met a Stranger” Here
Rae Solomon is a Nashville recording artist, published songwriter, and performer. Growing up on a farm outside Seattle, Washington, the former Rodeo Queen got her start in music by interning for the country radio station KMPS while earning a degree in Music Business from the prestigious Berklee College of Music. Before moving to Nashville in 2013, Solomon self-managed and promoted her music career while touring the west coast and opening for artists like Blake Shelton, Granger Smith, and Dan + Shay, amongst many others.
Since her time in Nashville, Solomon has experienced mountain highs and valley lows, the culmination of which make up the themes of her upcoming LP. “From the loss of my first record deal, a terrible breakup, being left homeless and filing a multi-million dollar lawsuit to bouncing back, finding love again, creating my own success, and learning to share my voice, this record is like a glimpse into the darkest and subsequently lightest moments of my journey thus far,” says Solomon.
Reemerging in 2020, a determined and refreshed Solomon returned to the studio to begin completing her latest full-length album on her own terms. Soon after, Solomon’s world changed, even more, when a video posted online launched her and her husband, known together as Rae & Jake, into the world of viral social media content. Amassing over 750 million views in only 12 months from August 2021 to August 2022, the country singer-songwriter has found herself gaining more and more fans from around the world with several TikTok videos and Instagram Reels going viral on the platforms. “My music reflects growth, strength, and unity while our content is a reflection of our love and life,” says Solomon. “It’s a satirical take on the joys of marriage, music, business, a life with no limits, and a passion-filled pursuit of leaving the world a better place than how we found it.”
“Never Met a Stranger” is currently #1 on the aBreak Music Charts and is available now on all major digital streaming platforms. To connect with Rae and to follow along on her journey visit www.raesolomonmusic.com and follow @raesolomonmusic and @raeandjake on social media.
