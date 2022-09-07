Modern Vascular Brings Cutting Edge Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment to Louisville with New Clinic

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Vascular, the national leader in minimally invasive treatment for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), expands its footprint with its first clinic in Kentucky beginning to see new patients on September 12th 2022 at 2000 S. Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville, KY 40220. Board-Certified Vascular and Interventional Radiologist, Dr. Ryan Jean-Baptiste, will serve as the Managing Physician at the new clinic. Modern Vascular will hold an Open House on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 5 pm until 8 pm complete with a Greater Louisville Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 pm.



With names like Yale and Mayo Clinic on his resume, Dr. Jean-Baptiste brings unique prestige and expertise to the Louisville area, where he recently relocated with his family. Dr. Jean-Baptiste is extremely passionate about amputation prevention through peripheral artery disease (PAD) awareness and treatment. PAD is the narrowing of the arteries that carry blood away from the heart, usually caused by plaque buildup. Modern Vascular’s doctors use minimally invasive techniques to clear these arteries to return blood flow to the legs and feet. Dr. Jean-Baptiste says, “When I get through a vessel and help a patient restore their quality of life, I couldn’t be happier. I wanted to move to a place where there was a high need for my specialty so I can do more of the cases that I like to do and help more people.”

In the US, as of 2020, Kentucky is the state with the eighth highest diabetes rate,1 the sixth highest obesity rate,2 and the eighth highest rate of death due to heart disease.3

Because each of these health issues increase incidence of PAD, Dr. Jean-Baptiste is thrilled to bring his services there. “I have such a passion for peripheral arterial disease that I have made the decision to create a lab focused on limb preservation. I am very excited about the opportunity to focus on limb preservation in Kentucky and bring these advanced techniques to underserved populations.”

Dr. Jean-Baptiste’s credentials are impressive. Prior to joining Modern Vascular, Dr. Jean-Baptiste attended Yale University and Medical School, completed his residency at Lenox Hill Hospital and fellowship at University of Michigan, and then provided vascular and interventional radiology services at Mayo Clinic for 11 years. During this time, he was one of the first people in northwest Wisconsin to use drug-eluting technology on PAD patients. Throughout these years, he learned that people seem to treat vascular issues in the trunk as much more serious than the same vascular issues in the limbs. He notes, “If your chest is hurting you, people go to the hospital immediately. If your foot is killing you, you can’t walk, people just assume it’s old age or they’ll just put it off… The sooner you get to someone that can help you revascularize the better and the more likely to prevent amputation.”

Addressing PAD early is vital. According to Dr. Jean-Baptiste, “PAD kills more people in the United States every year than every cancer combined if you take out lung cancer.”

In addition to his passion about bringing a much-needed service to a location with significant incidence of PAD, Dr. Jean-Baptiste is passionate about improving representation in the medical community. As the child of a Haitian Immigrant and a native North Carolinian who grew up in Brooklyn, New York, Dr. Jean-Baptiste did not realize the possibility of becoming a physician until he saw himself represented in a physician role on television. He realized, “It’s important for children to see themselves in all kinds of positions.”

The addition of a clinic in Louisville marks Modern Vascular’s 18th location nationwide and will serve Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Modern Vascular accepts Medicare, Medicaid and a variety of private insurances.

PAD affects approximately 8-12 million Americans. Senior citizens or those with a history of diabetes, smoking, obesity, high blood pressure or high cholesterol are at a higher risk for PAD. The rate of lower limb amputation due to PAD is high, as is the rate of death following amputation: nearly 50% after one year, 90% within 5 years. Additionally, over 90% of PAD related amputations are preventable.

Modern Vascular provides an online PAD quiz for patients to determine if they are a risk for PAD. For more information on PAD, Modern Vascular's new office in Louisville, or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://modernvascular.com/clinics/louisville/ or call 1-833-4PAD-HELP to speak to a Patient Advocate.

About Modern Vascular

Modern Vascular is a group of healthcare companies headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Modern Vascular clinics specialize in the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) through below-the-knee and below-the-ankle and pedal endovascular arterial reconstruction. Most patients report reduced pain, rapid wound healing, and a better quality of life post procedure. Modern Vascular procedures are also an important step in avoiding future limb amputation and extending life expectancy in diabetic, cardiovascular, and peripheral artery disease patients. Modern Vascular now operates and manages various clinics across AZ, CO, IN, KS, KY, MO, MS, NM, TN, and TX. For more information, visit www.ModernVascular.com. For educational videos on PAD and its treatment, visit our video library.

