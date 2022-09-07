Petro Cohen, P.C. Awards Scholarship to Rutgers Law School Student Gladys Rosario
Congratulations to Gladys... Our partners are pleased to have selected her as the recipient of the 2022 Petro Cohen Rutgers Law School scholarship and were particularly moved by her essay.”NORTHFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frank Petro, senior partner of New Jersey law firm Petro Cohen, P.C., announced today that the firm has awarded a $5,000 scholarship to southern New Jersey resident Gladys Rosario, an exceptional third-year student at Rutgers Law School in Camden.
— Frank Petro, Sr. Partner, Petro Cohen, P.C.
“Congratulations to Gladys and all the applicants for their impressive work. Our partners are pleased to have selected her as the recipient of the 2022 Petro Cohen Rutgers Law School scholarship and were particularly moved by her essay,” said Petro, one of the firm’s founding partners. “We are proud to promote higher education, especially at Rutgers Law School, and encourage students to look for the 2023 application next year!”
The $5,000 Petro Cohen Rutgers Law Scholarship was available to students enrolled at Rutgers Law School in Camden for the Fall 2022 semester. While the applications of all of the students who applied were outstanding, Rosario’s submission stood out from all others.
The Petro Cohen Law Scholarship is being offered in accord with one of the firm’s core values, which is giving back to the community. The partners of Petro Cohen, P.C. value higher education for all New Jersey students and hope that providing financial assistance through this scholarship will help students achieve their goals for higher education at Rutgers Law School.
In awarding the scholarship to Ms. Rosario, Petro Cohen partners considered academic achievements and each applicant’s ability to provide a compelling essay by answering two questions: “Why do you wish to become an attorney? How can a Rutgers Law School education better prepare you to contribute to your community in the future?”
Rosario’s essay indicated that she juggles the rigors of law school with meaningful extracurricular and volunteer work in the community. “During law school, I have committed to continuing to serve the community as a Social Justice Scholar, Bankruptcy Pro Bono Project volunteer, and as a Marshall-Brennan Fellow, the latter of which provided me with the opportunity to teach constitutional law to local Camden high school students,” wrote Rosario in her essay. “I am honored to give back to communities where public resources are thin because I know firsthand what it is like to grow up in similar circumstances.”
With excellent legal credentials and experience, Petro Cohen, P.C. handles Workers’ Compensation, Personal Injury, and Social Security Disability claims. Committed to providing the highest quality of legal service available, the attorneys and staff share a passion for winning and an uncompromised dedication to every client. A respected law firm throughout southern and central New Jersey, Petro Cohen, P. C. brings together over 100 years of combined legal experience in fighting for the injured and disabled. For more information or an appointment at the Northfield, Cherry Hill, Hamilton, or Cape May, NJ offices, call (888) 675-7607 or visit www.PetroCohen.com.
Mike Epifanio
Performance Marketing
+1 609-412-3578
email us here