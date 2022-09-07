Read more about Georgia Department of Revenue Recognized by NAISCO

The National Association of State CIOs (NASCIO) has announced that the Georgia Department of Revenue is a finalist for a State IT Recognition Award. Georgia’s submission was titled, Cloud and Taxes, That’s Certain: DOR’s Tax System Migration Project, and it is a finalist in the category of Enterprise IT Management Initiatives.

The Department of Revenue’s Integrated Tax Solution is the state’s application used to process tax returns. DOR embarked on a successful journey to transition this application to the cloud and away from on-premises server services. This change allows the department to meet new industry challenges with increased flexibility, while avoiding long term costs.

"Georgia takes pride in being on the cutting edge of evolving technology and its impact on our economy, government, and daily lives,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We are always eager to adopt new methods and products that lead to a more efficient government, providing better results for the people of our state at lower costs – and that is what the Dept. of Revenue’s innovative approach is delivering. This recognition from NASCIO is well-deserved, and I want to congratulate and thank Commissioner Crittenden and her hardworking team for making this achievement possible."

“The Department of Revenue is committed to serving our customers with excellence and equipping our team with the tools they need to fulfill our critical mission. Our agency will be well positioned to pursue further innovations and deliver results because of this vital project,” said Commissioner Robyn Crittenden.