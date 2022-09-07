Minuteman Security Technologies Acquires Inlution
Minuteman Security Technologies, Inc. (“Minuteman”), today announced that it has acquired systems integrator Inlution, Inc.ANDOVER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minuteman Security Technologies, Inc. (“Minuteman”), a super-regional provider of enterprise security technology solutions, today announced that it has acquired systems integrator Inlution Inc., of Northeastern Maine.
With the acquisition of Inlution, a specialty security integrator based in Presque Isle, ME, Minuteman continues to dominate the entire state of Maine and the Northeast as the region’s largest independent full-service provider of integrated security, communication, and life safety systems. “We are excited to have the Inlution team to be a part of our family,” said Joseph Lynch, Minuteman’s CEO. “This acquisition will insure we can continue to offer our clients in Maine with the highest level of service they deserve.”
“Mike Clark, Inlution’s Branch Manager, is someone that I have known for close to 20 years, he is a true industry professional with an exceptional technical background in this field. I am really excited he is joining our team” said Peter Green, Minuteman’s Chief Revenue Officer.
Chris Green, President of Inlution, Inc. said “It has been a pleasure working with the transition team at Minuteman. It was extremely difficult for me to let go of Inlution. I do however believe that the transition is for the best for all Inlution’s employees and clients.”
Minuteman’s Maine Regional branch is in Saco, ME with support offices in Waterville, Bangor, and now Presque Isle. Minuteman already operates regional offices in Burlington, VT, Manchester, NH, Worcester, MA, Chicago, IL, Buffalo, NY, Portland, and Tampa, FL.
Minuteman’s growth continues to receive recognition. SDM magazine, which tracks the North American security channel, in 2022 Minuteman ranked 14th in its annual ranking of the Top 100 Systems Integrators., up from 68th in 2013 when the company first entered the Maine market.
About Inlution, Inc.
Inlution provides comprehensive security systems in Northeastern Maine. Designing, installing, and servicing quality engineered systems for security, life-safety, and communications. With an integrated approach to connect these technologies into one seamless system. http://www.inlution.com
About Minuteman Security Technologies, Inc.
Minuteman Security Technologies is a privately held, super-regional provider of enterprise security system technology solutions, including custom design, installation, development, and support services. Minuteman offers a diverse range of advanced security management systems, including video surveillance, access control systems, emergency communications, intrusion detection systems, and public safety security solutions, for a broad range of enterprise clients. http://www.minutemanst.com
