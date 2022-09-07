Neonatal Ventilator Market Size to Surpass Around USD 555.8 Mn by 2027 | Allied Market Research

Neonatal Ventilator Market Research

Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Neonatal Ventilator Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Vyaire Medical Inc., Carl Reiner GmbH, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fritz Stephan GmbH, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Getinge AB, Hamilton Medical AG, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (SLE Limited), Medtronic Plc. and Smiths Group Plc.

The global neonatal ventilator market was valued at $328.65 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $555.80 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027. The neonatal ventilator is medical device that aid in offering proper ventilation to the premature & newborns infants. The neonatal ventilator helps neonates to breathe through artificial breathing mechanisms. The ventilator assists in breathing by placing a tube called endotracheal tube in the patient’s windpipe. These neonatal ventilators promote alveolar gas exchange such as oxygenation and carbon dioxide (CO2) elimination by producing positive pressure to inflate the lungs of a neonate, who is incapable of adequate independent breathing. Moreover, these ventilators support preterm and critically ill neonates who suffer from respiratory failure or disorders and who generally have high airway resistance, small tidal volumes, and high respiratory rates.

Impact Analysis – Neonatal Ventilator Market Research

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Neonatal Ventilator Market Key Players: Vyaire Medical Inc., Carl Reiner GmbH, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fritz Stephan GmbH, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Getinge AB, Hamilton Medical AG, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (SLE Limited), Medtronic Plc. and Smiths Group Plc.

Neonatal Ventilator Market by Type: Invasive and Non-invasive

Neonatal Ventilator Market by End User: Hospitals and Clinics

