At 8.52% CAGR, Global Condom Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 10.97 Bn By 2030, Forecast, Growth & Analysis Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

The Condom Market was at US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 10.97 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 8.52% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Condom Market was estimated at USD 1.5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 10.97 billion Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8.52% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights