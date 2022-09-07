Submit Release
NKGen Biotech to Present at the Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the body’s immune system through the development of Natural Killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced that its senior management will present at the Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in New York City. Please see details below:

Baird Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Company presentation
Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Time: 2:35 pm ET
Location: New York, NY
Registration: Conference link

NKGen Biotech will also hold one-on-one investor meetings. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Baird representative.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK Natural Killer (NK) cell therapeutics. Leveraging our proprietary cell expansion and activation technology and cutting-edge cell manufacturing expertise, we have the ability to infinitely expand natural killer cells while significantly enhancing cytotoxicity across our peripheral blood-derived products. NKGen Biotech’s lead product candidate, SNK01, is currently in clinical trials for the treatment of advanced refractory solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents, including checkpoint inhibitors and cell engagers. NKGen Biotech is committed to the vision of executing on our clinical strategies with the goal of commercializing our NK cell therapies to help save and sustain patients’ lives worldwide. The company and its commercially licensed cGMP facility are headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

Contact:
Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MT (ASCP)
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
949-396-6830
dchua@nkgenbiotech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75b35dab-db68-49db-a612-753e384b2113


NKGen Biotech Logo

NKGen Biotech Logo

