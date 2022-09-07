Aloware Unveils New Talk 2.0 Product

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading cloud-based contact center solution Aloware Inc. announces the release of its new product, Aloware Talk. Aloware Talk is an all-in-one platform robust enough to power all business calling, texting, and messaging needs, complete with advanced automation, abundant features, and deep CRM integrations.

As the most powerful, yet easy to use contact center solution, Aloware Talk is built to supercharge sales and support operations with unlimited calling, texting, and automation tools that easily integrate with major CRM platforms like HubSpot, Pipedrive, Zoho and much more.

To celebrate the launch of its Talk product, Aloware is attending HubSpot's INBOUND and SaaStr Annual 2022 as a sponsor. There, attendees can meet and greet with Aloware's co-founders, Anoosh Roozrock and Sohrab Sheikhani, learn about the new Aloware Talk solution and sign up for a free trial of the product.

About Aloware

Launched in 2018, Aloware is the leading cloud-based contact center for startups and established businesses. With its robust all-in-one platform, Aloware powers all business calling, texting, and messaging needs, complete with advanced automation, expansive features, and deep integrations with your CRM.

Learn more at www.aloware.com

Contact

Anoosh Roozrock

anoosh@aloware.com

Related Images











Image 1: Aloware Logo





Aloware logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment