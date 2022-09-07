Superyacht Shipyard and United Yacht Sales New Shipbuilding Alliance
2 Florida companies sign shipbuilding agreement!FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida based shipbuilding company Superyacht Shipyard LLC announced that Florida based United Yacht Sales LLC, is its new exclusive sales broker in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. United Yacht Sales is a sales powerhouse in the yachting industry and its new alliance with Superyacht Shipyard will add the custom shipbuilding and Dutch naval architecture expertise of Superyacht Shipyard to its offerings.
United Yacht Sales will focus on the 135, 180 and 250 foot luxury superyachts engineered to order by Superyacht Shipyard. Superyacht Shipyard team of Dutch naval architects will design and oversee the building of Superyacht Shipyard superyachts sold by United Yacht Sales. The shipbuilding industry has continued to steadily grow at an average of six (6) percent per year with many analysts estimating the industry to grow at an even faster rate by 2030. Continued demand for luxury superyachts have fueled the growth of the industry with shipbuilding orders increasing and rapidly rising from 2021 to 2022.
Kambiz Mostofizadeh, Managing Director of Superyacht Shipyard, said “Superyacht Shipyard and United Yacht Sales are two Florida companies that are dedicated to creating the greatest superyachts on earth. Our new alliance with United Yacht Sales will leverage our combined sales and shipbuilding capabilities to provide greater value for superyacht owners. Everything we do is based around customer satisfaction and adding value to the customer experience. We are a custom centric company and are pleased to form an alliance with a company like United Yacht Sales, that shares our beliefs in providing complete customer satisfaction.
Superyacht Shipyard 135 foot, 180 foot, and 250 foot superyachts are engineered to order and custom built to provide complete luxury and total comfort. United Yacht Sales is officially our exclusive sales broker in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean and that means being able to provide superyacht owners with custom built to order luxury superyachts that are entirely built to the desired specifications of its new owner.”
Kambiz Mostofizadeh
Superyacht Shipyard
+1 786-396-2562
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn