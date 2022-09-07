At 5.5% CAGR, Global Cannabis Infused Beauty Products Market Size Surpass US$ 8.86Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis By CMI
According to the study, The Global Cannabis Infused Beauty Products Market was estimated at USD 1.5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 8.86 billion Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Cannabis Infused Beauty Products Market: Overview
The recent research and development which is carried out by the key market players have made it clear that the use of cannabis infused beauty products does not have a negative effect on the body of an individual and instead proves to be of great benefits in a multi-factorial pattern. As a result of this, many countries all over the world have granted legal rights to this market and have encouraged the sales and demand of cannabis infused beauty products in the market. The support of the government has helped to introduce new opportunities for the key market players and has also encouraged the development of small-scale industries across the world..
Cannabis Infused Beauty Products Market: Growth Drivers
The increasing acceptance of cannabis infused beauty products among the people has helped the market to record a considerable revenue pertaining to the increased demand and supply of the skin care products introduced into the market by the key market players. The various medicinal properties that are infused into cosmetic products such as antioxidants have supported the growth of the market to a great extent. The age-fighting properties which are contained in these skin care products proved to be the game changer for the growth of the market.
The increasing demand for advanced serums and face masks in order to maintain the aesthetic appearance of the individual has helped the market to record considerable growth and is foreseen to continue in the future as well. Various countries all over the world have granted legalization to the use of cannabis infused beauty products which have supported the growth of the market to a great extent. The increasing demand for cannabis infused beauty products in the healthcare sector has also boosted the economy for the key market players.
Key Insights:
As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Cannabis Infused Beauty Products market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
In terms of revenue, the Cannabis Infused Beauty Products market size was valued at around USD 1.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.86 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The extensive research and development carried out by the key market players with a view to introducing advanced cosmetic products into the market have behaved as a major driving factor for the growth phase of the market.
D) The advanced healing properties against inflammatory conditions have also helped to support the growth of the market during the forecast period. These multiple factors will prove to be the driving forces for this market.
E) This makes the consumers less confident regarding the effect of these beauty products. The lack of variety among the cannabis infused beauty products hampers the growth of the market to a great extent.
Regional Landscape
On the basis of geography, the North American market has maintained its position at the topmost level in the world market. The rapid climate change which has been experienced in these regions proves to be a major factor for the various skin disorders that are appearing among the people. The use of cannabis infused beauty products has been found to be effective to bring about faster relief in a shorter period of time hence they are chosen first as compared to their counterparts.
The increasing demand and supply of skin care products in this region has boosted the market to a great extent. Legalization of the cannabis-based products in this region has proved to be a big reason which has boosted the demand for such beauty products. The existence of the key market players in this sector has also created rapid awareness among the people regarding the benefits of using cannabis infused beauty products.
Key Players
Ulta Beauty
Whoopi & Maya
Estee Lauder
High Beauty
l.f Beauty
Lord Jones LLC
Milk Makeup
Talyoni Labs
Papa & Barkley
Nature Plus
Herb Essntls
The Cannabis Infused Beauty Products Market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
Oils
Creams
Serum
Cleansers
Others
By Category
Organic
Conventional
By Distribution Channel
Hyper markets
Supermarkets
Convenience stores
Specialty stores
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
