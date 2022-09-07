Front Desk Supply Reports 98% in Customer Satisfaction Despite Longer Turnaround of Essential Hotel Supplies

San Diego-based Hospitality Supplier supports overwhelmed hotel managers with a special offer as appreciation for customer loyalty during supply chain crisis.

Front Desk Supply, a leading hospitality supplier based in San Diego, CA, announces a high customer satisfaction rating revealed by post-purchase surveys amid a shortage of materials and longer turnaround.

Two years post-pandemic, the hospitality industry has valiantly bounced back with the restart and surge in travel. However, hotels and front desk managers still struggle to order and receive hotel products due to a shortage of raw materials and delays in the production of hotel supplies.

"Clients don't know what goes into creating the products they use every day. They only see the outcome that can include delayed shipping and long turnarounds. Because we aggressively address what is happening in the industry through our website articles, our clients now understand the 'why' behind the longer turnaround times," said Mark Zisek, Director of Commercial Operations at Front Desk Supply. "We've forged stronger relationships during these tough times."

Front Desk Supply focuses on customers for feedback on their sales experience, sending a post-purchase survey to clients. The recent 2022 customer survey revealed that customer satisfaction is at 98% - a new record high achieved in the last 7 years. Despite the longer turnaround, customers see value in Front Desk Supply and their positive experience.

"Ordering hotel supplies was once a 3 or 4 step process; now, it takes 8 to 10 steps to try to get the right materials to create products and send proofs. We've doubled the amount of work we do for the same result and continue to check in with our clients afterward," Zisek said. "While it's considerably more work due to the increased number of touch points required on projects, we're proud of the sales growth and consistent level of service our customers perceive as a result of our efforts. It's refreshing to know that customers are receptive to and see our to our hard work."

Front Desk Supply is an industry leader in hospitality supplies, offering a wide variety of items, including custom RFID key cards, key card holders, pens, notepads, stationery, hotel signage, staff ID badges, bag tags, valet and concierge tags.



About Front Desk Supply

Front Desk Supply has over 50 years of Sales, Marketing and Advertising, and Operations experience, along with the wealth of knowledge that comes from producing millions of products for thousands of hotels in the hospitality industry.

Their focus on building customer relationships is ingrained in all employees. Putting the customer first and offering a unique perspective to any situation is a hallmark of Front Desk Supply. Front Desk Supply excels in providing multiple complementary products – it makes for a one-stop shopping experience for customers and ensures messaging flows consistently across products. They expertly offer recommendations that make good business sense. Front Desk Supply: Making hotels more profitable and their guests' stays more memorable®.

