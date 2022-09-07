Facepay Announces Payments Delighter Release

Facepay also includes the industry first – Service Advisor Share – to further drive gross profit lift for Automotive Training Institute member shops.

Facepay Inc. announces the delighter release to its payment platform. Profitable auto repair shops adopt customer-centric workflows to differentiate themselves from their competition. Facepay added features requested by service advisors working directly with customers. As a result of using workflow, shops are rewarded with higher repair orders. Auto shops that incorporate Facepay into their workflow have 15% more profitable transactions.

Facepay first emerged in the industry as a direct banking option available as a subscription service. While some shop owners are not accustomed to direct bank payments; their customers certainly are with over 65% of the banking population regularly using the same technology for direct banking. Long held misconceptions that airline miles and rewards drive consumer decisions are rapidly becoming obsolete.

Not only are shop customers willing to do direct banking but it emerged as a top contributor of the Customer Effort Score as recently cited in the Harvard Business Review. Rob Morrison, owner of Morrison's Auto Rite, says that "I started using Facepay thinking it would be convenient for my customers to have express check-outs over their phone, and it has taken off. Just by simply including Facepay as an option, customers sign-up and pay." The Purchase Model Lift Study finds that introducing a direct payment option provides considerable sales lift of around 36 percent.

In response to these accelerating consumer trends, this delighter release organizes features requested by service advisors into three editions.

Start Edition. Provides convenient access to vehicle pickup while at the same time giving them a direct bank option customers now prefer. Service advisors set expectations at drop off (or intake) with how customers can retrieve their vehicle when their service is complete – after-hours pickup, express checkout, loaner, and concierge services.

Grow Edition. Facepay regularly talks to shops and nearly 1 in 5 are experiencing chargebacks from payments made by text. This is happening because credit card security features (such as name and address validation) are disabled by their processor; or shops simply cannot take credit cards over the phone because of lack of security of recorded lines. Features in this edition include personalized, convenient payment by text and email using direct banking guaranteeing shops will be paid before the customer gets their vehicle.

Scale Edition. These same customers driving new payment trends are also wanting access to subscription plans. Studies have shown that 54% of customers prefer businesses that have a subscription as an available option. Facepay offers templates for shops to customize and offer to their customers.

Shops using the Facepay platform have the added advantage of this platform is that it pays for itself since their customers pay you directly with a same with same day clearing.

Service advisors are an integral part of the customer experience and repair shop owners recognize the importance of retaining and motivating skilled employees. Owners are willing to "split the difference" of their credit card fees saved as they shift to direct bank payments with their service advisors. Brittany Schindler, GM of Rod's Japanese uses this to pay for full health benefits for all her employees. We productized this feature and it is included in this delighter release.

"Using Facepay immediately increases net profits with more cash in the business as well as ultimately increasing gross profits," says Ron Greenman, Chief Operating Officer Automotive Training Institute. Facepay is a Diamond Partner of ATI. Facepay will be unveiling their Delighter Release at the ATI Partner ShowCase on September 8-9. More details can be found at https://events.autotraining.net/fallshowcase22.

This release is immediately available to all current customers. If you would like a demo, please visit www.facepay.io or call (800) 403-0221.

