E-Pharma Market Destine to Reach USD 180734.73 Million with Growing CAGR of 19.74 By 2029, Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Revenue Outlook

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled as “ Global E-Pharma Market ” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. E-Pharma Market Research Report includes an overview of the market along with a SWOT analysis of key market players and Porter’s five forces analysis to understand their market presence. Moreover, the report offers financial analysis, portfolio analysis, and business overview of the companies which helps stakeholders understand the long-term profitability of the industry. The report includes the latest market developments such as new product launches, partnerships, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions. The E-Pharma market research report gives you the most current industry data and future trends. This allows you to identify products and end users that are driving revenue growth and profitability. This report provides insights into the industry and provides a list of top competitors.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the E-Pharma Market which was USD 42768.85 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 180734.73 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 19.74% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.

Market Synopsis:-

In general, there are three types of e-pharmacies available on the market, organized e-pharmacies, non-organized e-pharmacies, and e-pharmacies used for illegal international commerce. The general public benefits from e-pharmacy in a number of ways, including customer convenience, access, education, data records, and medicine legitimacy.

The definition of the " e-Pharma market" is the mode of exchange between pharmacies and pharmaceutical firms. One of the most recent inventions that has emerged as the most practical means to order medications is the e-pharma industry.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in the e-pharma market are:

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

AbbVie Inc (U.S.)

Aurobindo Pharma (India)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Walmart Inc. (U.S.)

Walgreen Co. (U.S.)

Express Scripts (U.S.)

The Kroger Co. (U.S.)

L Rowland & Co (U.K.)

DocMorris (Germany)

Giant Eagle, Inc. (U.S.)

OptumRx, Inc. (U.S.)

CVS Health (U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

E-Pharma Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Market Drivers

Increasing government initiatives

Rising emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) help in ensuring customer satisfaction by recommendation engines, increasing internet penetration due to cheap data rate, rising government initiatives, changing regulations, increasing internet penetration in urban as well as rural areas, and rising prevalence for e-prescriptions are all key factors escalating the market growth.

Rising research and development activities

Additionally, rising emerging markets with an increasing geriatric population base, rising research and development activities in the healthcare sector, and rising technological advancements and modernization in the healthcare sector will further create new opportunities for the E-pharma market in the anticipated period of 2022–2029.

Rise in the geriatric population

The rising prevalence rates of lifestyle disorders like as diabetes and obesity, rising health-care spending, and the fast-growing diagnostic industry are driving the worldwide Global E-Pharma Market expansion . In addition, the growing elderly population, increased demand for laboratory automation, and more awareness of preventative healthcare are all driving the E-pharma market forward.

Global E-Pharma Market Scope

The e-pharma market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Application

Hospitals

Personal Use

Government Research

Type

Pharmacy Benefit Manager

Legitimate Internet Pharmacy

Illegal or Unethical Internet Pharmacy



Product Types

Generic

Branded

E-Pharma Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The e-pharma market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, application and type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the e-pharma market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the e-pharma market due to rise in the number of patients due to unhealthy lifestyle, rising government initiatives, changing regulations, and increasing internet penetration in urban as well as rural areas in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to rising aging population and rising government initiatives in this region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

