Play Ode Mobile App Launches

Memphis, TN, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MEMPHIS, TN – A unique Black Radio mobile app, Play Ode, is now available in the App Store, Google Play or on odeaudio.com. Listeners and fans of Hip Hop/R&B, Gospel, Classic R&B, Smooth Jazz and Talk radio, can enjoy listening anywhere in the world, with High-Defnition audio, on the new Play Ode app.

The Ode launch comes on the heels of widespread publicity from an op-ed entitled, Diversifying American Media Ownership Must Become a National Priority written by Jim Winston, President & CEO of NABOB (National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters) and Dr. Benjamin Chavis, Jr., President & CEO of NNPA (National Newspaper Publishers Association).

They stated succinctly that “more needs to be done to increase and to enhance the ownership of media businesses by African- Americans and other minorities.” Ode Audio creator and CEO Howard Robertson, Jr. an advertising/marketing professional and entrepreneur for nearly 50 years said, “Not only is Ode 100% Black-owned but we’ve also responded by becoming a digital bridge for dozens of other Black-owned media and content providers.”

Ode, an acronym for O ur d igital e ntertainment, is the first app to exclusively aggregate and stream some of America’s best Black, urban and independently-owned radio stations and Black-appeal podcasts, all featured and conveniently accessible on the same mobile app. Go to the App Store or Google Play and type Play Ode on the search line for the free download.

Ode Audio is a tribute to black culture and entertainment. With the tagline, Hear us here, Ode is that unique, central place that people everywhere can listen to excellent Black radio, every day. “Black radio which is about to commemorate its 75th anniversary, has always been central and vital to the African American experience,” says Robertson. “It is that source of information, entertainment and inspiration that we, as Black people, will never not need.”

The idea for Ode came to Robertson in 2018, while attending a NABOB radio conference. After hearing a presentation about skyrocketing trends in radio and podcast listening among African Americans on digital platforms, he worried about the digital opportunities available for NABOB-member radio stations.

“I didn’t want Black media to be on the wrong side of the digital divide while others continued to benefit and profit at the expense of our communities and our culture,” Robertson said. The Ode concept was born hours later with input from friend and fellow Memphis-based entrepreneur Larry Robinson, CEO and founder of the digital content company Kudzukian. Robertson and Robinson are also co-hosts and producers of R&R on Sports and Riffin’ on Jazz, two popular podcasts also available on the Ode Audio app.

Ode Audio evolved from a solid coalition of African American media entities, including: NABOB, Kudzukian, Reset Digital, Lowekey Media and Kizart Media Partners. “We’re excited that a NABOB forum sparked the creation of this great Ode Audio app,” expressed Jim Winston NABOB President.

Ode Audio has also partnered with iHeartMedia, the No. 1 audio company in America and BIN: Black Information Network, a 24/7 national audio news service dedicated to continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. On Play Ode, iHeartMedia also features a variety of popular podcasts.

“We are excited to be able to offer our authentic and unique programming to Ode,” said Tony Coles, President of BIN: Black Information Network. “BIN’s goal is to be the most trusted source for 24/7 news for the Black community. We believe in being everywhere our listeners are and we are proud to be part of the Ode platform.”

For more information about Ode Audio or to link directly to download, log onto odeaudio.com.

