Real Estate Title Company Opens New Location In Santa Rosa Beach

/EIN News/ -- Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Florida-based Emerald Coast Title Services (ECTS) was pleased to announce that they had opened a new office to serve the communities of Santa Rosa Beach. This new location, which replaces their former location in Redfish Village which the company had outgrown, had a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting event that was held on July 14th, and the team looks forward to helping local residents and businesses see to all their real estate needs. The office is conveniently situated at 111 N. County Hwy 393Suite 202 Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459. All are welcome to stop by and speak with the team during their opening hours.

As those who have worked with the company have learned, Emerald Coast Title Services places a high priority on customer service and smooth/painless transactions. While the team enjoyed an immense degree of success at their previous Santa Rosa Beach office, they needed more room to accommodate their continued growth in the area.

When closing, the smallest error can lead to a monumental headache for all involved, so it is generally recommended that buyers and sellers engage the aid of an agency that has experience in this role. ECTS, for their part, says much of their success is based on how meticulously they collect all relevant information, especially when it comes to ensuring all data is up to date. Information submitted early on during the closing process, for instance, will be carried forward until matters are concluded, so making accurate submissions is vital.

Similarly, all relevant documentation is prepared in compliance with the requirements of all official bodies as well as the company’s own stringent standards. Regardless of who the client is (the buyer or seller), the Emerald Coast Title Services team considers it essential to assist both sides in all transactions to ensure the process moves along as intended. Any delays on the other party’s side, for instance, will inevitably affect their client, so ECTS takes it upon themselves to move matters along where possible by lending their assistance. Ultimately, this leads to a better experience for the client.

Emerald Coast Title Services has taken every measure possible to make client satisfaction a core aspect of their services, and this is reflected in the glowing reviews the company receives on a regular basis. This feedback can be found on numerous platforms, and ECTS says clients can expect a similar experience at their new office location.

K. Gilbert says in their review, “I have had the pleasure of working with ECTS and was extremely impressed with the whole experience. They were extremely responsive whenever I had questions, and very knowledgeable. They are very invested in the local community and regularly act as a drop-off point to help support good causes and invite the community to contribute as well. I highly recommend using them for your title needs, especially as they have an amazing attorney on staff that can help at the drop of a hat if last minute issues crop up during closing.”

Emerald Coast Title Services in Santa Rosa Beach is available to all in need of their specialized services. While the team can be contacted via phone or email, they also encourage their community to visit the Facebook page for ECTS’ latest news and announcements.





###

For more information about Emerald Coast Title Services - Santa Rosa Beach, contact the company here:



Emerald Coast Title Services - Santa Rosa Beach

Dion Moniz

850-650-0077

dion@ects.com

111 N County Hwy 393 #202, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459







Dion Moniz