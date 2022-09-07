Church of Scientology Kansas City Brings Community Leaders Together to Save Lives

Public Relations Officer, Church of Scientology Kansas City, Bennette Seaman, hosts a Drug Overdose Week open house and community forum. Wisdom Williams, founder and pastor of Taking It Back Ministries, urged those attending to take action to stop the devastation caused by drugs. Both speakers urged those attending to spread the word of the Truth About Drugs initiative and take part in the movement to end drug abuse and addiction with effective drug education and prevention.

Kansas City Scientologists raise awareness of Missouri overdose epidemic & the need to mobilize the community to fight back with drug education and prevention.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates some 107,000 Americans died of drug overdose in 2021. Missouri’s overdose deaths topped 2,000, an increase of nearly 12 percent over the previous year, with the surge driven by synthetic opioids—primarily illicitly manufactured fentanyl.

“We can’t simply rely on law enforcement to handle the problem,” says Bennette Seaman, Public Relations Officer for the Church of Scientology Kansas City, who hosted an Overdose Awareness Week open house and forum last week. “We have to act before our youth become part of this statistic. We have to mobilize as a community and reach our kids before someone convinces them to experiment with drugs.”

Guest speaker at the forum was Wisdom Williams, founder and pastor of Taking It Back Ministries, who shared her personal story of addiction and how she finally broke free.

“If we say we love God, then let us be his hands and feet and fight against this drug epidemic,” she said. She urged those attending to take action to stop the devastation caused by drugs.

The KC Church of Scientology sponsors a chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World and makes the Foundation’s Truth About Drugs materials and training available free of charge to anyone wishing to take action to help others avoid the tragedy of drug abuse and addiction.

No one likes to be lectured about what he or she can or cannot do. So the Foundation provides the facts that empower youth and adults to make the self-determined decision not to take drugs.

Truth About Drug materials dispel pro-drug propaganda and help youth understand what drugs are and what they do.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime states: “Prevention strategies based on scientific evidence working with families, schools, and communities can ensure that children and youth, especially the most marginalized and poor, grow and stay healthy and safe into adulthood and old age. For every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs.” And the Office urges communities to “support drug abuse prevention based on scientific evidence as an investment in the wellbeing of children, adolescents, youth, families and communities.”

Thousands of people use the Truth About Drugs materials in their communities to make a difference. Voices for Humanity, a Scientology Network original series, broadcasts documentaries showing how changemakers of all faiths, cultures and nations are using these materials to save lives.

Those wishing to be part of the solution to the overdose crisis can do so by providing drug education. Attend a free seminar at the Church of Scientology Kansas City on Saturday, September 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. at 1805 Grand Blvd. in Kansas City, Mo. For more information or to reserve a seat, call the Church at (816) 753-6590.

The Church of Scientology Kansas City is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in November 2019 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community. Its outreach activities throughout the pandemic are featured in a series of videos on an interactive timeline on the Scientology website.