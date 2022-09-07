Whole Exome Sequencing Market Projected to Reach CAGR of 19.0% Forecast by 2029, Global Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Future Scope and Key Player Analysis

As genomics-focused pharmacology continues to play a greater role in the treatment of various chronic diseases especially cancer, next-generation sequencing (NGS) is evolving as a powerful tool for providing a deeper and more precise insight at molecular underpinnings of individual tumours and specific receptors.

Global whole exome sequencing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 19.0% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The increase in healthcare expenditure and funding are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Whole exome is a genomic technique for sequencing the entire protein-coding region of genes in a genome. Whole exome sequencing is available to patients who are searching for a unifying diagnosis for multiple medical conditions. A laboratory process that is used to determine the nucleotide sequence primarily of the exonic (or protein-coding) regions of an individual’s genome and related sequences, representing approximately 1% of the complete DNA sequence, also called WES. Whole-exome sequencing is a widely used whole exome sequencing method that involves sequencing the protein-coding regions of the genome. The human exome represents less than 2% of the genome, but contains ~85% of known disease-related variants, making this method a cost-effective alternative to whole-genome sequencing.

Exome sequencing using exome enrichment can efficiently detect coding variants across a wide range of applications, including population genetics, genetic disease and cancer studies. The growth of the global whole exome sequencing market is attributed to the reduction in time and cost for sequencing. With the development of new technologies and cancer cure treatment, the whole exome sequencing market in clinical oncology has huge potential in the coming years.

The major companies which are dealing in the whole exome sequencing market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN

Illumina

Beckman Coulter

Eurofins Scientific

BIONEER CORPORATION

ExoDx (a part of Bio-Techne)

FOUNDATION MEDICINE A subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

GeneFirst Limited

CeGaT GmbH

Meridian

Merck KGaA

SOPHiA GENETICS

Azenta U.S. Inc.

CD Genomics

Twist Bioscience

PerkinElmer Genomics (A Subsidiary of PerkinElmer Inc.)

GeneDx

Psomagen

Integrated DNA Technologies

Recent Development

In May, 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, and Qatar Genome Program (QGP), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), have partnered with the goal of accelerating genomic research and clinical applications of predictive genomics in Qatar as a step toward expanding the benefits of precision medicine across Arab populations globally. This has helped the company to expand its presence.

In March, 2022, several leading genomics companies and laboratories, including Illumina, Fulgent Genetics, Invitae, GeneDx, and PerkinElmer Genomics, have formed the CardioGenomic Testing Alliance (CGTA), a collaborative group aimed at raising awareness and utilization of genomic testing in cardiology. CGTA seeks to educate healthcare providers and other stakeholders about the value of such testing to assure adherence to existing guidelines from professional medical societies, to inform medical management and cascade testing, and to improve clinical outcomes. This has helped company to adhere to guidelines.

Opportunity

Strategic Initiatives by the key market player

The demand for whole exome sequencing is increasing in the market owing to the increased incidence of genetic disease along with increased geriatric population across the region. Thus, the top market players have implemented the strategy of collaboration with other market players aimed at improving business operations and profitability.

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Segmentation

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market is segmented on the basis of component, product and service, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Component

Second-Generation Sequencing

Third-Generation Sequencing

Product and Services

Systems

Kits

Services

Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Clinical Laboratories

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct Trade

Retail sales

Regional Analysis/insights

The whole exome sequencing market is analyzed and market size information is provided by component, product and service, application, end user and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the whole exome sequencing market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

North America is dominating due to the presence of key market players along the largest consumer market with high GDP. U.S. is expected to grow due to rise in technological advancement.

Key Industry Drivers:-

Drivers

Increase in the adoption of next generation sequencing

As genomics-focused pharmacology continues to play a greater role in the treatment of various chronic diseases especially cancer, next-generation sequencing (NGS) is evolving as a powerful tool for providing a deeper and more precise insight at molecular underpinnings of individual tumours and specific receptors.

NGS offers advantages in accuracy, sensitivity and speed compared to traditional methods that have the potential to make a significant impact on the field of oncology. Because NGS can assess multiple genes in a single assay, the need to order multiple tests to identify the causative mutation is eliminated.

Growing usage of targeted sequencing methods

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market:

Chapter 1: Report Overview

Chapter 2: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter 3: Value Chain of Whole Exome Sequencing Market

Chapter 4: Players Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 6: North America Whole Exome Sequencing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7: Europe Whole Exome Sequencing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8: Asia-Pacific Whole Exome Sequencing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Whole Exome Sequencing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10: South America Whole Exome Sequencing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11: Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12: Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Segment by Applications

Key Coverage in the Whole Exome Sequencing Market Report

Detailed analysis of Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market along with CAGR calculation for the forecast period

Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Whole Exome Sequencing industry and their futuristic growth outlook

Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

