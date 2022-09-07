ItsaCheckmate Teams Up with Order with Google for an Easy Food Ordering Experience

SMB restaurants using ItsaCheckmate can accept commission-free orders directly from Google Search and Maps

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ItsaCheckmate , the center of the digital ordering business for growth-minded restaurants, announced today the launch of Restaurant Direct, a new integration with Order with Google, aimed at giving restaurants access to an exciting new channel to accept digital orders from potential consumers.





“We are very excited to offer our Order with Google integration to SMB restaurants with no service fees. This will help them generate new digital orders at minimal costs, fully integrated with their POS system”, said Vishal Agarwal, Founder and CEO of ItsaCheckmate

This integration will allow restaurants to:

Convert organic searches into sales - Most consumers looking to order food start with an online search. “Food near me,” is one of the most popular starting points on Google Search and Maps. Restaurant Direct enables consumers to easily discover ItsaCheckmate enabled restaurants to seamlessly complete the order in just a few taps, unlocking a valuable and organic revenue stream in the digital ordering space.





Most consumers looking to order food start with an online search. “Food near me,” is one of the most popular starting points on Google Search and Maps. Restaurant Direct enables consumers to easily discover ItsaCheckmate enabled restaurants to seamlessly complete the order in just a few taps, unlocking a valuable and organic revenue stream in the digital ordering space. Protect profit margins - With this commission-free solution, ItsaCheckmate also enables end consumers to support qualifying SMB restaurants by ordering directly from them, thus saving substantially on their digital ordering costs. Restaurant Direct reinforces ItsaCheckmate’s goal of empowering restaurants of all sizes to leverage the full potential of the digital ordering universe. This includes adopting new technologies, such as Order with Google.





With this commission-free solution, ItsaCheckmate also enables end consumers to support qualifying SMB restaurants by ordering directly from them, thus saving substantially on their digital ordering costs. Restaurant Direct reinforces ItsaCheckmate’s goal of empowering restaurants of all sizes to leverage the full potential of the digital ordering universe. This includes adopting new technologies, such as Order with Google. Save both time and money - As with all the solutions that ItsaCheckmate brings to market, Restaurant Direct also ensures the restaurant owner’s “ease of doing business” is intact. Through the Order with Google integration, changes made to menu items on a restaurant’s POS will automatically reflect on their Google menu. Moreover, orders placed through Order with Google will flow directly into the restaurant’s POS.



How the world eats has changed dramatically, with more customers preferring the convenience of ready-to-eat food. Nearly 64% of consumers don’t plan to return to their pre-pandemic habits of dining in restaurants anytime soon and now expect a more frictionless digital experience than ever before. ItsaCheckmate understands the importance of the intersection of food service and technology and hence has integrated with Order with Google to present an alternative, profitable and frictionless ordering experience.

About ItsaCheckmate:

ItsaCheckmate allows restaurants to focus on what matters: serving up delicious food and delightful dining experiences. With ItsaCheckmate, operators can toss the tablets in a drawer and control their online orders and menus straight from their POS - updating everything from item availability to pricing - resulting in higher profits, reduced order errors, and happier staff and customers. ItsaCheckmate’s 20,000+ global restaurant clients include small “mom-and-pops” to major chains like Arby’s, Five Guys, Buffalo Wild Wings, and White Castle. The company’s growing network of integrations currently has 50+ POS systems, and 100+ ordering platforms such as UberEats, DoorDash, Grubhub, and many more. To get started, please visit here .

Joshua Levitt

Media Relations for ItsaCheckmate

949.981.0757

Josh@Fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ea63205-aaa5-4a78-93c9-b1cb2730a967