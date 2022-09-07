Read more about Gov. Kemp: Commercial Roofing Industry Leader to Expand in Georgia, Invest $146M in Lowndes County

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that GAF Materials, a Standard Industries company and one of the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturers in North America, will create 135 new jobs and invest $146 million over the next six years in a new manufacturing facility in Lowndes County. "I'm proud to see GAF expanding its footprint here in the best state for business," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Already employing more than 200 hardworking Georgians around the state, their decision to continue to grow here will create further opportunities in Valdosta and the surrounding area. It also serves as a testament to why our business-friendly approach is a win for job creators, those they employee, and entire communities here in Georgia." GAF currently operates manufacturing plants in Savannah, Statesboro, and Cumming that, combined, employ more than 225 Georgians. The new facility will support GAF’s commercial roofing operations and increase the company’s thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) roofing manufacturing capacity. "GAF is committed to ensuring that our commercial roofing customers receive the highest quality service, and adding another manufacturing plant in Georgia will help ensure that our customers get the GAF products they need as quickly and efficiently as possible," said Jim Schnepper, CEO of GAF. "We’re a proud employer in the State of Georgia, Lowndes County, and the City of Valdosta and are excited to continue our investment in the region to help drive economic development and bring more opportunities to residents." GAF’s new Valdosta facility will be located at Buster Bassford Industrial Park, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) certified site. To earn GRAD certification, a property must undergo due diligence and complete specific certification requirements prior to a visit by a prospective business. Completing GRAD certification with the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is a proactive way both community planners and landowners can help catalyze economic growth and industrial development for the regions they serve. Through this program, Georgia has more than 60 industrial certified sites that are ready for fast-track industrial projects. "We are dedicated to creating a more innovative future for Georgians," said Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson. "GAF is a great partner and addition to our community, creating new opportunities for residents and the region for years to come. We deeply appreciate the collaboration from Valdosta-Lowndes County Industrial Authority and Georgia Power on bringing GAF to Valdosta." "We are thrilled to welcome GAF to our community,” said Brad Folsom, Chair of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Board of Directors. "Their decision to invest in Valdosta and Lowndes County is validation of the hard work and investment our community has made to be ready to support new business. We look forward to welcoming GAF as active members of our community." Project Manager Kasey Smith represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Industrial Authority and Georgia Power. "We are excited to celebrate GAF's fourth location in Georgia and the opportunities this advanced manufacturing facility will create in Lowndes County and the surrounding area," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "Manufacturing continues to grow at an incredible rate across Georgia – creating 166 percent more new jobs from economic development projects last year compared to the previous year. These jobs-of-the-future benefit the long-term health of our citizens, families, and communities. Congratulations to our partners in Valdosta and Lowndes County, and thank you GAF for continuing to invest and grow in Georgia." About GAF

GAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, communities and business owners with its innovative solutions and focus on customer service. GAF’s leadership extends to its commitment to making a positive impact on its communities, industry, and planet. Learn more at www.GAF.com.