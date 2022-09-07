Artificial Intelligence Market Value to Cross $1,581.70 billion by 2030 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

AI Market

Increasing digital dependence & industry 4.0 trends are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the AI market during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) makes it possible for machines to learn from previous experiences and adjust to new inputs to perform tasks like humans. Such capabilities of artificial intelligence technology enable machines to automate much more complex tasks such as driving cars (self-driving cars), holding conversations (conversational bots), filtering e-mail (spam and fraud detectors), among other things. Furthermore, key factors that drive the growth of the artificial intelligence market include growing demand to improve operational efficiency and the rising cost of manual labor. In addition, technological advancements in the field of artificial intelligence such as faster speech and natural language processing are positively impacting the growth of the artificial intelligence industry.

Major market players such as - Amazon Web Services, Inc., Apple Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Siemens.

AI market size was valued at $65.48 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,581.70 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Region wise, the AI market was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to high concentration of artificial intelligence solution vendors in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to its ongoing rapid digital transformation trends that are expected to increase the scope for artificial intelligence industry in the region.

On the basis of technology, the machine learning segment dominated the overall artificial intelligence market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand for advanced processing algorithms for complex industrial applications. However, the natural language processing (NLP) segment is expected to witness highest growth as demand for conversation automation is anticipated to grow in the coming years, which is expected to further fuel the growth of the global AI market.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 219 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1773

Segmental analysis of the market is provided in both qualitative and quantitative aspects. This aids the clients in identifying the most lucrative segment to go on with investments, on the basis of a complete backend analysis concerning the segmental presentation, coupled with brief salutation of the operating organizations and their important developmental activities.

The market numbers are verified by means of numerous data triangulation techniques. Additionally, reliable industry journals, accurate press releases from trade association, and government websites have also been revised for producing exclusive industry insights.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1773

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1773

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

Artificial Intelligence in Sports Market



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

