Arkansas Assistive Technology Loan Program Now Has Toothbrush Pillow

Arkansas Toothbrush Pillow logo

State of Arkansas Flag

LITTLE ROCK, AR, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkansas Increasing Capabilities Access Network (iCAN) lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.

The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from iCAN, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.

iCAN is the Arkansas statewide Assistive Technology program designed to make technology available and accessible for everyone who needs it. Assistive technology (AT) is any kind of device or tool that helps people live, learn, work, and communicate more independently. AT can be very simple and inexpensive, like a modified knife and fork, or it can be very sophisticated and costly, like a computerized speech device.

iCAN stands for Increasing Capabilities Access Network and Tools for Life is our philosophy—assistive technology for everyone! iCAN offers a number of services to help Arkansans of all ages find the AT tools they need for home, school, work and getting around in the community.

Increasing Capabilities Access Network now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Loan program. This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices. An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.

Funding for iCAN is available through a government-sponsored program called Assistive Technology Act Programs (ATAP), administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS works through various state agencies that work closely with individual users impacted by disabling conditions.

The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.

The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 44 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

About Toothbrush Pillow

The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.

To learn more, please visit:  http://www.toothbrushpillow.com/ or call 623.444.2985

