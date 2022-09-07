Navigate360 Named Top Workplace, Receives NorthCoast 99 Award for Second Consecutive Year

Employees drive the mission for safer schools and communities in an especially critical time; cite shared values and beliefs that make a difference

/EIN News/ -- RICHFIELD, OH, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigate360 has been named a 2022 NorthCoast 99 award winner by ERC, the Employers Resource Council. The NorthCoast 99 award honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the second time that Navigate360 has received the prestigious award.

“Our 2022 NorthCoast 99 recognition is a testament to all of our team members’ hard work and passion for our culture, mission, values, and each other,” said Navigate360 CEO JP Guilbault. “In addition to our national Great Place to Work® Certification™, the NorthCoast 99 award is another acknowledgment that our organization attracts, develops and retains top performers – people who drive innovation through the pursuit of our mission to end targeted school violence and self-harm and to put school communities on a path to growth and success. Whole-child safety takes the whole community, and it is that shared belief that makes a difference.”

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information about how their organizations excel in the areas of organizational strategy, policies and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and talent development; total rewards; and diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Navigate360 stands for an equitable world and workplace; for inclusivity and respect for people, their views and their practices; for seeing possibilities and building bridges to a world absent of fear; and for kindness, passion and purpose. Without our dedicated employees, none of this is possible. I am humbled and honored every day to be part of this organization,” Guilbault continued.

“It’s no surprise that the 2022 NorthCoast 99 winning organizations are leading our region! These outstanding companies prioritize the employee experience, offering attractive benefits and innovative policies that today’s workforce demands. We are thrilled to recognize the winning companies and look forward to sharing their success stories,” said ERC President Kelly Keefe.

“Maintaining this recognition is not something we take lightly. Our mission and our employee experience go hand in hand, and we make them top priority every single day,” added Navigate360 Chief Human Resources Officer Alex Teodosio. “We owe our continued success to our dedicated employees. They are the reason for this recognition, and we look forward to attracting, cultivating and maintaining additional talent as we continue to grow our award-winning team. Our world needs Navigate360 and everyone who supports our meaningful initiatives.”

About Navigate360

Navigate360 is the most widely chosen safety partner in the United States, protecting more than 50,000 districts, schools, law enforcement agencies, businesses and houses of worship nationwide. For more than 20 years, we’ve helped communities mitigate and reduce acts of violence with solutions backed by research and developed by industry experts.

Through our complementary and integrated suite of safety and wellness solutions, we enable organizations to enhance their safety plans with threat detection and prevention, mental health and wellness, safety management and preparedness, and active shooter response training. The success of every Navigate360 partner is ensured with world-class, U.S.-based safety consultants who help customize, implement and support our solutions.

About ERC

For over 100 years, ERC has been a trusted resource for organizations in Northeast Ohio and around the country. ERC helps leaders build great workplaces through thought leadership, comprehensive data and HR solutions that include membership, training and professional development, consultative services, and more. ERC is the founder and producer of the NorthCoast 99 awards program and sponsors the ERC health insurance program for Ohio employers.

