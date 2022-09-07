Peritoneal Dialysis Market to Hit Sales of $6.39 Billion by 2028 | India will be Needing Additional 238 million Peritoneal Dialysis Cycles by 2028

Global peritoneal dialysis market was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 6.39 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of more than 6.2% over the forecast period (2022–2028).

/EIN News/ -- Westford, USA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the population grows older, the demand for Peritoneal Dialysis Market is rapidly increasing. Peritoneal dialysis is a type of kidney treatment that uses peritoneal fluid to clean and remove waste from the blood. This treatment is typically used to treat people with kidney failure, but it can also be used to treat other types of diseases. When people need peritoneal dialysis, it can be difficult to find a facility that can provide the service.

There are currently over 23,000 facilities around the global peritoneal dialysis market that provide peritoneal dialysis services. This number is expected to grow by 10% each year. This growth is due in part to the aging population and the increasing number of people who have kidney failure. In many cases, peritoneal dialysis is an excellent choice for people who cannot have a kidney transplant or who are on the waiting list for a kidney.

Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Associated Diseases and Kidney Failure

According to the National Kidney Foundation, kidney failure is on the rise and unfortunately, it’s not just a problem confined to older adults. In fact, the increase in kidney failure rates has been seen in both children and adults across all races and genders in the global peritoneal dialysis market. As per SkyQuest’s analysis, 1 in 3 Americans are at risk of kidney failure, which translates to around 80 million people in the single country. On a global level, 23% of the global population are at risk of kidney failure and around 10% are suffering from kidney failure already, which is around 720 million people across the globe.

The incidence of kidney failure is on the rise, in part due to obesity and lack of exercise. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that between 2001 and 2021, the incidence of kidney failure increased by 134%. The increase is in the peritoneal dialysis market most commonly seen in those over the age of 60. CDC further stated that the incidence of kidney failure has increased by about 50% over the past two decades, and it is now the ninth leading cause of death in the United States.

There are several genetic and lifestyle factors that can further increase the risk for kidney failure, including being overweight or obese, having high blood pressure, smoking, and drinking excessive amounts of alcohol. In addition, chronic diseases such as diabetes can also cause kidney failure. It is found that around 30% of all cases of kidney failure cases in the peritoneal dialysis market are caused due to diabetes. This problem becomes even more severe as people age, as diabetes often progresses faster in older patients.

There are a few reasons for this increase. One reason is that more people are reaching old age, which means there are more people getting kidney failure.

Home Based Peritoneal Dialysis is on the Rise to Save Cost over Hemodialysis

The popularity of home-based peritoneal dialysis (HBPD) is on the rise, as its costs are beginning to exceed those of hemodialysis (HD). In a recent study, it was found in the global peritoneal dialysis market that patients who underwent HBPD spent an average of $5,890 more than those who underwent HD over a six-year period. This disparity is likely due to the fact that HBPD requires implantation of a dialysis catheter directly into the peritoneum (the abdominal wall), which can be more costly than HD's use of an external catheter. Despite this expense, however, HBPD is increasingly being favored over HD because it has a significantly lower mortality rate and is better at treating certain types of kidney failure.

On the other hand, SkyQuest found that patients are more likely to save around 11% on their HBPD than in-center hemodialysis across US peritoneal dialysis market. This further spurred the popularity and adoption of patients especially above 65 years. It has been observed that in the last few years, the Americans spent on average over $110,000 on HD than $93,000 on PD. Moreover, HD had over 71% higher drug cost than the PD, which further costs around 35% higher for rehabilitation for HD.

The average cost of HBPD is only around $3,000 per year, which is much lower than the $10,000 or more per year that traditional dialysis costs. Moreover, because HBPD is done at home, it can be done on a regular basis (every other day or every three days) which means that it can be a very affordable way to manage chronic kidney disease in the peritoneal dialysis market. In addition, HPD has a few advantages over traditional dialysis. For example, it can be done during bed rest which means that it is easier for people to comply with the treatment regimen.

SkyQuest has published a report on global peritoneal dialysis market. It covers detailed understanding about current market trends, consumer behavior, their spending power on peritoneal dialysis per cycle, and average cost per cycle by region and country, among others.

Government of India is Taking Steps to Improve Access to Peritoneal Dialysis

The government of India is taking steps to improve access to peritoneal dialysis for rural population as more than 220,000 are being diagnosed with some kind of kidney diseases in the India peritoneal dialysis market, causing additional demand for 34 million recycles. Currently, India has over 1,900 nephrologists, which translates to 1 behind 1.9 million people. In addition, India is likely had world’s largest diabetic population by 2030. Moreover, India has the organ donation rate of only 0.01%, which further compels the patients to opt for dialysis.

To overcome the shortage of experts and provide timely treatment, the Indian government has already started strengthening its healthcare infrastructure. The National Dialysis Program (NDP) provides peritoneal dialysis in select hospitals across the country. So far, the NDP has reached over 1 lakh patients in rural areas. The program aims to provide dialysis 3 times a week to patients with end-stage renal disease who are not able to access it due to geographical and economic constraints in country’s peritoneal dialysis market.

In 2016 and 2020, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare commissioned a study to determine the feasibility of investing in peritoneal dialysis facilities in rural areas. The study found that there was a strong demand for peritoneal dialysis services in rural areas, and that such facilities could be successfully launched with government support. As a result, earlier this year, the Indian Ministry announced to invest around $225 million under AYUSHMAN BHARAT scheme in peritoneal dialysis facilities over the next five years. This investment will help to expand access to peritoneal dialysis across India’s vast rural regions.

Top Development in India peritoneal Dialysis Market

Indian Government have planned to add at least on dialysis center across 750 districts

In August 2022, State Government of Kolkata announced its plan to starts peritoneal dialysis center in rural areas to avoid suffering of people coming from remote areas to urban areas for the treatment, which is expected to the regional peritoneal dialysis market growth

In February 2022, State Government of Kerala, India opened free peritoneal dialysis center across 11 district to save cost and time for patients

Increased dialysis coverage from $19 per cycle to $23 per cycle

SkyQuest has tracked all the developments by countries in global peritoneal dialysis market. The report would provide insights about prevalence, demand, supply, government regulation, policies, agenga, and planning to overcome burgeoning demand for PD. In addition to this, the report provides data of patient population, required PD cycles per year, impact of chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes on overall demand for PD.

