Parexel’s Jim Anthony Named to 2022 PharmaVOICE 100

25-year industry veteran and Biotech business leader recognized among the most inspiring people in life sciences

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) focused on development and delivery of innovative new therapies to advance patient health, today announced Executive Vice President and Global Head of Biotech Jim Anthony has been named to the PharmaVOICE 100 list of the most inspiring people in the life sciences industry. Mr. Anthony was recognized for his outstanding leadership, ready-for-anything attitude and relationship-building prowess to grow Parexel’s Biotech business with a Patients-First approach. His leadership has been transformational to the company’s growth while contributing to innovative new therapies, such as Cell and Gene, to assist patients with unmet healthcare needs in areas like oncology and rare disease.



“Emerging biotech companies have very unique and specialized needs,” said Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer Peyton Howell. “Jim’s leadership has been instrumental in building out Parexel’s offering to provide them with innovative solutions incorporating a Patients-First approach. It is this approach along with a visionary and empathetic mindset that has enabled Jim to propel Parexel Biotech to record-setting growth in just three years. Jim is deeply dedicated to his customers, his patients and to developing diverse and inclusive teams empowered to fulfill Parexel’s unwavering commitment to Patients-First. I am tremendously proud of what he has accomplished.”

With 25 years of experience in the life science industry, Mr. Anthony has led Parexel Biotech — an area of strategic importance and growth for the organization — since its founding in January 2019. Under Jim’s leadership, Parexel Biotech’s revenue has more than doubled and new business awards have reached a three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22 percent. This success is largely based on his ability to forge deep and trusted relationships with Parexel’s biotech customers.

Published annually for nearly two decades, the PharmaVOICE 100 shines a light on individuals throughout the industry — from molecule to market — who inspire their teams, companies, and communities to go farther, reach higher and raise the bar on behalf of patients. PharmaVOICE 100 honorees were nominated and selected for inclusion based on substantive accounts describing how they have inspired or motivated their colleagues and peers.

To read the 2022 PharmaVOICE profiles, visit www.pharmavoice.com .

About Parexel

One of the largest clinical research organizations, Parexel supports the development of innovative new medicines to improve the health of patients. We provide services to help life sciences and biopharmaceutical customers everywhere transform scientific discoveries into new treatments. From decentralized clinical trials to regulatory consulting services to leveraging real world insights, our therapeutic, technical, and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter , and Instagram.

Parexel Media Contacts

Lori Preuit Dorer

+1 513 496 8121

lori.dorer@parexel.com

Danaka Williams

+1 984 298 4207

Danaka.Williams@parexel.com