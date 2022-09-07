NIVA Health A Leader in Near Infrared Light for the Treatment of Painful Peripheral Neuropathy shares new research

Submit Release
Bringing awareness to advancements in Near Infrared Light for the Treatment of Painful Peripheral Neuropathy, improving patient outcomes and quality of lives.

By using our cutting edge NIVA's therapeutic option, we can treat chronic pain associated with peripheral neuropathy and other forms of chronic musculoskeletal pain without surgery or medication.”
— Dr. Rafael Foss, BS, DC, DPSc
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bringing awareness to advancements in neuropathy treatment, improving patient outcomes and the quality of their lives. NIVA Health announced the use of Near Infrared Light for the Treatment of Painful Peripheral Neuropathy and released their latest video testimonials and case studies.

Near infrared light for the treatment of painful peripheral neuropathy therapy may enhance peripheral nerve function, according to study results published by Mayo Clinic and Anodyne Therapy, LLC.

Near infrared light for the treatment of painful peripheral neuropathy therapy has been found to improve local healing and recovery of nerve function in patients with neuropathic pain.

This study aimed to determine if near infrared light therapy effectively decreases pain in patients with painful peripheral neuropathy.
Pain is a very common symptom, between 65-80%, in patients with peripheral neuropathy. This study was designed to evaluate the effectiveness of monochromatic near infrared photoenergy therapy (MIRE) in the treatment of pain in axonal peripheral neuropathy.

The percentage of subjects that had a forty percent reduction of pain measured by the neuropathic pain scale at the end of four weeks of treatment using the neuropathic pain scale that consists of 10 questions with individual answers rated from 1 to 10, with 0 = no pain to 10 = the most intense pain imaginable. The percentage of subjects that have a greater than or equal to forty percent decrease on the visual analog pain scale at the end of four weeks of treatment. Pain was measured by a 10 cm long Visual Analog Scale (VAS). The VAS does not have any pre-set marks between the extremes. On this scale, 0 means no pain and 10 cm means extreme pain. The investigator measures the mark made by the subject in cm and records this for the value of pain.

The study's primary outcome was that the quality of pain alleviation showed significant improvement in patients suffering from neuropathy.
Link to study: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/results/NCT00125268?view=results

