Altenew Crafters Enjoy a Special Meet and Greet in Syracuse, New York
Paper Crafters in Upstate New York enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the Altenew Meet and Greet.
Our meet and greets are an incredible opportunity for the Altenew community to come together, craft with with one another and meet Altenew’s leadership team in person.”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avid Altenew fans enjoyed the opportunity to meet the Altenew team face-to-face last month during the annual company retreat in Syracuse, New York. The crafters traveled from across New York to spend a few hours with Altenew representatives, members of the Altenew Leadership Team, and Altenew Certified Educators.
— Altenew CEO, Nabil Rab
After following the company along for years and participating in virtual classes with Altenew Educators, the crafters enjoyed personalized crafting time with their favorite crafting icons. This special experience is not often afforded to Altenew fans, and many of the crafters jumped at the chance as soon as they heard about the opportunity in an exclusive Altenew newsletter.
The Altenew team stays well-connected through social media and virtual methods. However, as shared by Altenew Vice President, Jen Rzasa, following one of the company’s earlier annual retreats, “many members of our team live in different states (or countries!), so we really cherish the time we get to spend together in person.”
Jen shared, “One highlight from the weekend was our Meet and Greet. It was a great opportunity to meet our customers and fans, and we all enjoyed getting crafty (and eating lots of snacks!).”
Nicole Picadura, Altenew Operations Director who largely coordinates much of the planning for big Altenew events, reflected, “It was just a casual meet-up with our customers, but a lot of people showed [up] and filled the room that we rented and they were eager to share their testimony with us about the products that they love, about the designs that they love, and I think it really gave me a confirmation of why I do this and why I’m a part of the team and why we go through our daily hurdles to bring out new products and designs.” Nicole remembers the Meet and Greet as “a really fun memory” that she will “never forget.”
The Altenew Meet and Greet truly was an unforgettable experience for both the guests and Altenew hosts alike. “Our meet and greets are an incredible opportunity for the Altenew community to come together, craft with one another and meet Altenew’s Leadership Team in person,” shared Nabil Rab, Altenew CEO. “It is a joy for our team to meet with our community and we are heartened that we are able to organize these types of events.”
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
