Healthcare Cyber Security Market to Reach $57.25 billion by 2030 - depth analysis of current trends & future estimation
Growing adoption of cloud-based solutions, rise in adoption of connected devices & smartphones and 5G technology are factors contribute to growth of marketPORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Healthcare Cyber Security Market by Component (Solution, Service), by Security Type (Network Security, Application Security, Device Security, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030 " The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global healthcare cyber security market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
The global healthcare cyber security market size generated $12.85 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $57.25 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 274 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2268
Rise in number of cyber-attacks and increase in demand for cloud services drive the growth of the global healthcare cyber security market. Furthermore, regulatory and government policies that encourage the healthcare business to strengthen its security standards have a favorable impact on the growth of the healthcare cyber security market. On the contrary, high installation cost of healthcare cyber security solutions impedes the market growth. However, rise in digital dependence and industry 4.0 trends present new opportunities in the coming years.
Covid-19 Scenario:
• More than ever before, healthcare professionals need to protect their medical equipment and information nowadays. The rise of IoT and cloud devices in the healthcare business has increased the potential of a cyber-attack during the pandemic.
• The demand for healthcare cyber security solutions is growing as the threat landscape widens and hackers develop incredibly advanced tools and techniques to target healthcare firms, get data access, and hold data and networks for ransom (ransomware attacks).
LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global healthcare cyber security market based on component, security type, and region.
Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the service segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Based on security type, the network security segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global healthcare cyber security industry, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the application security segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report also includes an analysis of device security segment.
For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2268
Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly around one-third of the total share. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period and is estimated to dominatethe market share in terms of revenue by 2030.
Leading players of the global healthcare cyber security market analyzed in the research include Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Northrop Grumma Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Sensato Investors, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, FireEye, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, and MACAFEE, INC.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2268
Key Benefits
• The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current healthcare cyber security market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2030 to determine the prevailing opportunities.
• Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.
• Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.
• The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.
• The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the healthcare cyber security industry.
Highlights of the Report
Competitive landscape of the healthcare cyber security market.
Revenue generated by each segment of the healthcare cyber security market by 2030.
Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the healthcare cyber security industry.
Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.
Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.
Top impacting factors of the healthcare cyber security market.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
Other Trending Report:
1. Data Center Security Market
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn