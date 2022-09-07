Cleaning Robot Market 2022-2028: OEMs Are Increasingly Adopting Artificial Intelligence To Develop Cleaning Robot
Reports And Data
The Global Cleaning Robot Market size is expected to reach USD 36.63 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cleaning Robot Market size is expected to reach USD 36.63 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 22.4% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Cleaning robots can do heavy duty work with high level of efficiency that human cleaners are unable to achieve due to limitations of human capacity. Cleaning robots can perform complex tasks such as patrolling the house via cameras from an app on the phone, UV sterilization, and others in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, and can reduce the amount of time, money, and electricity required for cleaning operations.
Cleaning is one of the complex tasks, especially for elderly and disabled people, which can be made simpler and easier with the help of cleaning robots. Cleaning robots have been developed to sweep floors, wash dishes, and wipe windows in domestic environment, and to support human as a caretaker or domestic support. Surging geriatric population across the globe is expected to increase demand for these robots and thus, drive market revenue growth.
OEMs are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence to develop cleaning robots, especially for floor cleaning, vacuum cleaning, and lawn mowing chores. Advancement in artificial intelligence has driven development of cleaning robotics, while growth in the number of startups in this area is expected to lead to commercialization of AI-powered robots for repetitive tasks in retail stores and fulfilment centers. Tech giants such as Amazon and Google are also investing in artificial intelligence-based robots, which is expected to have a major impact on market growth.
Top Profiled in the Global Cleaning Robot Market Report:
• Samsung Electronics,
• Neato Robotics,
• Panasonic,
• iRobot,
• LG Electronics,
• Ecovacs Robotics
• Others
Market Segmentation:
By Type Outlook
• Personal Cleaning Robot
• Professional Cleaning Robot
By Product Outlook
• Floor-cleaning Robot
• Pool-cleaning Robot
• Lawn-cleaning Robot
• Window-cleaning Robot
• Others (Mobile air purification robots, HVAC duct-cleaning robots, solar panel cleaning robots, and aquarium cleaning robots)
By Application Outlook
• Commercial
• Residential
• Healthcare
• Industrial
• Others (Small business units and contract service providers)
Key Takeaways of the Global Cleaning Robot Market Report:
• A comprehensive overview of the global Cleaning Robot industry.
• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.
• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.
• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.
• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Cleaning Robot market.
• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Cleaning Robot market.
• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.
• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.
Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Russia
o U.K.
o Germany
o France
o BENELUX
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o U.A.E.
o Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
