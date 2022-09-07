Nanocoatings Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Escalating demand for nanocoatings from the healthcare sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 6,101.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 18.4%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Nanocoatings Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

The market is anticipated to increase over the forecast period due to the soaring demand for nanocoatings in the healthcare industry. Indwelling catheters with a high risk of microbial infection require antimicrobial nanocoatings. Additionally, these are used in prosthetic devices, bone replacement materials, and surgical equipment. Additionally, oral biofilms of yeast and bacteria can cause a number of specific conditions in the mouth, including infections in dental implants and braces, oral thrush, periodontal disease, tooth root & pulp disease, and dental caries.

Stringent regulatory norms governing the use of nanotechnology and nanomaterial may hamper the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The application of nanotechnology leads to product characteristics that vary from the products manufactured through the conventional process. Therefore, the safety evaluations/effectiveness of FDA-regulated goods that comprise or involve the usage of nanomaterial should consider the distinctive features and characteristics that may be exhibited by nanomaterial.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Nanocoatings market include:

• Eikos Inc., Buhler Partec GmbH, Integran Technologies Inc., Bio-Gate AG, Nanofilm Ltd., Nanoveer Technologies LLC, Cima Nanotech Inc., P2i, Inframat Corporation, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, and Nanogate AG, among others.

Based on the product type, the Nanocoatings market is segmented into:

Emergen Research has segmented the global nanocoatings market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Antimicrobial

• Anti-Fouling & Easy-to-Clean

• Self-Cleaning

• Anti-Fingerprints

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Online

• Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Building & Construction

• Electronics

• Marine

• Energy

• Water Treatment

• Packaging

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Nanocoatings industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Nanocoatings?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

