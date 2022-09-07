Automotive Glazing Market Sales Revenue, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies by 2030
PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automakers are constantly focusing to reduce vehicle weight. The lighter the vehicle, the less fuel, and energy required. Furthermore, the use of lighter material, reduces carbon emission., The adoption of the glazing technique has increased significantly. The global challenge of air pollution and carbon emission have had an indisputable impact on the automotive industry, as stakeholders strive to develop better, lighter, and safer car components. The influence of this has led the manufacturers of the global automotive glazing market to take measures to enhance existing products and develop new ones with the aim of minimizing the weight of cars, and making them more fuel-efficient. Sustainable development, a manufacturing megatrend, has also impacted the growth of the automotive glazing market, with players increasingly focusing on sustainable alternatives to improve the efficiency of autonomous vehicles, opening up new design options for carmakers.
Automotive Glazing Market by Application (Sidelite, Backlite, Sunroof, Lighting, and Rear Quarter Glass), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light & Heavy Commercial, Off-Highway, and Electric), and Technology (Sun Control Glazing, Hydrophobic Glazing, Switchable Glazing, and Conventional): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030
Sample Report with Latest Industry Trends @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/14323
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The automotive glazing market includes major tier I and II suppliers like SABIC, Covestro AG, Webasto SE, Trinseo, Teijin, and others. These suppliers have production facilities spread across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The COVID-19 has had an impact on all of its businesses globally; these players have announced a temporary shutdown of production due to lockdown and also to protect the safety of their employees, which resulted in lower demand and supply chain disruptions in the U.S., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and others during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the demand for overall automotive production has decreased, which directly affected the growth of the automotive glazing market in 2020. Manufacturers will modify operations to avoid delays and schedule production based on demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and tier 1 manufacturers. Major OEM manufacturers lost revenue in the first & second quarters of 2020, and a similar scenario is anticipated to occur in the third quarter of 2020. Vehicle production is expected to resume, but not at full capacity because to the severity of the pandemic, thus tier 1 players anticipate a further decline in revenue in the remaining quarters of 2020, particularly in the U.S. and major European countries.
Top Impacting Factors –
Increase in use of polycarbonate glazing, additional security as it does not shatter easily like glass, and rise in demand for light weight material drive the growth of the market.
Volatile and high cost of polycarbonate, and scratch prone property & low visibility hinder the growth of the market.
Polycarbonate usage to remove blind spot area-A-pillar, and rise in demand for electric and autonomous vehicles act as an opportunity for the market investments.
To Get Discount, Make Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14323
By Region -
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)
Key Market Players -
Saint-Gobain,, Corning Incorporated,, Soliver,, Fuyao Group,, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd,, Glaston Corporation,, AGC Inc.,, freeglass GmbH & Co.KG.,, TEIJIN LIMITED,, Webasto.
Key Benefits of the Report:
This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive glazing services market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive glazing services market.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the growth scenario of the automotive glazing services market.
The report provides a detailed automotive glazing services market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.
Enquiry for customization in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14323
Questions Answered in the Automotive Glazing Services Market Research Report:
Who are the leading market players active in the automotive glazing services market?
What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?
What are the current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?
What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the automotive glazing services market?
What are the future projections that would help in taking further strategic steps?
Read More Reports –
Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-acoustic-engineering-services-market-A06527
Automotive Sunroof Market – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-sunroof-market
About Us :
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Automotive Glazing Market by Application (Sidelite, Backlite, Sunroof, Lighting, and Rear Quarter Glass), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light & Heavy Commercial, Off-Highway, and Electric), and Technology (Sun Control Glazing, Hydrophobic Glazing, Switchable Glazing, and Conventional): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030
Sample Report with Latest Industry Trends @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/14323
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The automotive glazing market includes major tier I and II suppliers like SABIC, Covestro AG, Webasto SE, Trinseo, Teijin, and others. These suppliers have production facilities spread across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The COVID-19 has had an impact on all of its businesses globally; these players have announced a temporary shutdown of production due to lockdown and also to protect the safety of their employees, which resulted in lower demand and supply chain disruptions in the U.S., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and others during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the demand for overall automotive production has decreased, which directly affected the growth of the automotive glazing market in 2020. Manufacturers will modify operations to avoid delays and schedule production based on demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and tier 1 manufacturers. Major OEM manufacturers lost revenue in the first & second quarters of 2020, and a similar scenario is anticipated to occur in the third quarter of 2020. Vehicle production is expected to resume, but not at full capacity because to the severity of the pandemic, thus tier 1 players anticipate a further decline in revenue in the remaining quarters of 2020, particularly in the U.S. and major European countries.
Top Impacting Factors –
Increase in use of polycarbonate glazing, additional security as it does not shatter easily like glass, and rise in demand for light weight material drive the growth of the market.
Volatile and high cost of polycarbonate, and scratch prone property & low visibility hinder the growth of the market.
Polycarbonate usage to remove blind spot area-A-pillar, and rise in demand for electric and autonomous vehicles act as an opportunity for the market investments.
To Get Discount, Make Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14323
By Region -
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)
Key Market Players -
Saint-Gobain,, Corning Incorporated,, Soliver,, Fuyao Group,, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd,, Glaston Corporation,, AGC Inc.,, freeglass GmbH & Co.KG.,, TEIJIN LIMITED,, Webasto.
Key Benefits of the Report:
This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive glazing services market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive glazing services market.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the growth scenario of the automotive glazing services market.
The report provides a detailed automotive glazing services market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.
Enquiry for customization in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14323
Questions Answered in the Automotive Glazing Services Market Research Report:
Who are the leading market players active in the automotive glazing services market?
What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?
What are the current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?
What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the automotive glazing services market?
What are the future projections that would help in taking further strategic steps?
Read More Reports –
Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-acoustic-engineering-services-market-A06527
Automotive Sunroof Market – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-sunroof-market
About Us :
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn